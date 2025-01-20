4 Of The Most Hated Toyota Models Ever Made

Toyota began developing the Prius in 1993, and displayed it as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show two years later. It went on sale in 1997, and Toyota promoted it as being "just in time for the 21st century." Although it provided more than 46 miles per gallon of combined fuel economy, the bulk of the road-going public wasn't ready for Toyota's new hybrid. Its 14-second 0-60 time made it annoying to be stuck behind on a highway on-ramp, and the uninspired styling of the early models brought derision from automotive enthusiasts.

Since then, the Prius has matured into a sleek, beautiful car that easily keeps pace with traffic and still delivers amazing fuel mileage. Witness the stats for the 2024 Prius Prime: 220 horsepower, 44 miles of all-electric range, a 6.6-second 0-60 time, and up to 52 miles per gallon of combined fuel economy. It's still not exactly a Lamborghini Murcielago in form or function, but the Prius has come a long way since its infancy. It's also inspired a long list of jokes, like, "A Prius just tried to race me. I had it beat for the first 50 yards, but I can only walk so fast for so long."

Fortunately for Prius drivers, it can now speed clear of most of the jokes at its expense.