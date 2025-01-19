3 Of The Coolest Cars Personally Owned By American Pickers' Mike Wolfe
The History Channel show "American Pickers" has brought Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz all over the country on the hunt for one-of-a-kind vehicles and motorcycles with rich histories and hefty price tags. This includes paying $30,000 for a Ford Bronco U13 in Indiana and $25,000 for Aerosmith's first tour van — and a ton of other antique vehicles and rare models along the way. It's no surprise that Wolfe is passionate about cars and has his own collection of special vehicles said to be worth $253,000.
Wolfe has not outright showed off the many special cars in his collection, but The Sun got a good look at the cars he owned — and their value — through his divorce settlement, which showed that Wolfe has a thing for unique vintage vehicles both on and off the show. Here are some of the coolest cars in Wolfe's collection, along with their pricetags.
1947 Hudson pickup truck: $45,000
The 1947 Hudson pickup truck is one of America's rarest mass-produced vehicles, with less than 3,000 made between 1942 and 1947. This has made the price of the curvy art deco truck increase over the years. By the time Wolfe purchased the truck, it was likely worth around $45,000, according to Classic Cars – the exact price would depend on its condition, something the "American Pickers" know all too well. One time the duo bought a Zundapp KS-750 motorcycle for $10,500, but after their team fully restored the historic bike it was offered at auction for $45,000 to $55,000 — so condition makes a massive difference.
In July 2024, Wolfe posted on Facebook that he's selling the Hudson for $36,900, which aligns with a lot of the listings gathered on Classic. The Hudson was a unique truck for its time due to its three-speed manual transmission with overdrive capabilities. Its looks are also standout thanks to Betty Thatcher, the first female designer hired at a major American automotive company. There's a reason stock-car racer Joey Logano also has this rare truck in his collection.
1939 Ford Coupe: $34,995
The classic car community reacted with awe when Wolfe announced he was selling his classic Ford Coupe in July 2024. The car enthusiast posted on Facebook that he was selling the car for about $35,000, explaining that it had its original paint and a 60-horsepower flathead engine. While Wolfe said the car was a "time capsule" with "museum quality," he told collectors to imagine what they could put under its hood. The '30s vehicle looked to be in pristine condition, with a shiny, immaculate black paint job and a classic interior with all of the original features and a handsome red finish.
It's unclear how Wolfe added this classic car to his collection, but the pickers did come across a 1933 Ford Coupe in Season 17. It was pretty beaten up, but Wolfe seemed quite antsy to restore the paintless, damaged coupe. Its surface rust didn't deter him — he didn't see any rot — and Wolfe ended up buying it for $14,000.
1932 Ford Roadster: $38,000
The Model 18 Roadster was a massive turning point for Henry Ford's Ford Motor Company after the Model T. It was the first mass-produced, cost-effective vehicle with a V8 engine. It developed about 70 horsepower and had a classy hot-rod look to match. At the time, Ford was selling the Roadster for $460. Now, the vehicle comes in at a wide range of prices depending on the condition — but now it's tough to find for anywhere below $30,000.
The true value of this classic American car depends again on its condition, but most Roadsters for sale appear to be priced $38,000 to $69,000, according to Classic Cars and Hemmings. It's unclear how much Wolfe paid, but his Roadster appears to be in pretty good shape for its age. Wolfe has been seen taking it and other vehicles to car shows, with shared images revealing that he has kept the work on the Roadster pretty minimal.