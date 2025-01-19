3 Of The Coolest Cars Personally Owned By American Pickers' Mike Wolfe

The History Channel show "American Pickers" has brought Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz all over the country on the hunt for one-of-a-kind vehicles and motorcycles with rich histories and hefty price tags. This includes paying $30,000 for a Ford Bronco U13 in Indiana and $25,000 for Aerosmith's first tour van — and a ton of other antique vehicles and rare models along the way. It's no surprise that Wolfe is passionate about cars and has his own collection of special vehicles said to be worth $253,000.

Wolfe has not outright showed off the many special cars in his collection, but The Sun got a good look at the cars he owned — and their value — through his divorce settlement, which showed that Wolfe has a thing for unique vintage vehicles both on and off the show. Here are some of the coolest cars in Wolfe's collection, along with their pricetags.