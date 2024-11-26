How Much Did 'American Pickers' Pay For The 1966 Ford Bronco U13?

Throughout the 2010s, "American Pickers" grew to be one of the most beloved and consistent shows on The History Channel. The bulk of the show's tenure features Mike Wolfe and the late Frank Fritz traveling from state to state and town to town in search of all kinds of antique goodies. It's this spirit of adventure and discovery that has kept the series running into the modern era and the finds showcased on it talked about among fans. Not only are some of the most valuable car finds on "American Pickers" well-remembered, so are those that are both pricey and unique.

One such find occurred during Season 15, Episode 12, appropriately titled "Bucking Bronco." In this 2016 installment, Wolfe and Fritz venture to Indiana, where they meet a businessman named Dennis Clark, who has plenty of fascinating inventory and is eager to sell. It doesn't take long for the two pickers to spot some exceptional stuff, including a 1966 Ford Bronco U13 — with only 29,000 miles on it and a factory paint job that looks like it was applied yesterday. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't take long for Wolfe to go into negotiation mode, and in the end, he scores it for an astounding $30,000.

Even though Wolfe admittedly wasn't a U13 fan, he knew passing up this piece simply couldn't happen. After all, who knew if he'd ever see one again, let alone in such pristine condition?

