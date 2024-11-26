How Much Did 'American Pickers' Pay For The 1966 Ford Bronco U13?
Throughout the 2010s, "American Pickers" grew to be one of the most beloved and consistent shows on The History Channel. The bulk of the show's tenure features Mike Wolfe and the late Frank Fritz traveling from state to state and town to town in search of all kinds of antique goodies. It's this spirit of adventure and discovery that has kept the series running into the modern era and the finds showcased on it talked about among fans. Not only are some of the most valuable car finds on "American Pickers" well-remembered, so are those that are both pricey and unique.
One such find occurred during Season 15, Episode 12, appropriately titled "Bucking Bronco." In this 2016 installment, Wolfe and Fritz venture to Indiana, where they meet a businessman named Dennis Clark, who has plenty of fascinating inventory and is eager to sell. It doesn't take long for the two pickers to spot some exceptional stuff, including a 1966 Ford Bronco U13 — with only 29,000 miles on it and a factory paint job that looks like it was applied yesterday. Unsurprisingly, it doesn't take long for Wolfe to go into negotiation mode, and in the end, he scores it for an astounding $30,000.
Even though Wolfe admittedly wasn't a U13 fan, he knew passing up this piece simply couldn't happen. After all, who knew if he'd ever see one again, let alone in such pristine condition?
Ford Bronco U13s are far from easy to come by
At first glance, this half-century-old Ford Bronco U13 might not seem very impressive. At the very least, it's not likely to be placed in the same category as the coolest vehicles ever uncovered on "American Pickers." Sure, it's in great shape for its age, but it's not like the Ford Bronco is an anomaly of a vehicle. In fact, Ford is still in the Bronco business to this day. In reality, though, Wolfe and Fritz were entirely in the right not to leave this piece behind, as — in virtually any condition — this specific version of the Bronco is exceptionally rare.
The story of the Ford Bronco dates back to 1965, when the line of compact SUVs introduced itself to roadways everywhere. It came in three forms, the most common being the Wagon, which came with a solid roof and doors. The others were the Half Cab, made so by an attachable steel cab, and the Roadster, the variety Wolfe and Fritz landed. It was recognized internally as U13 and opted for a removable vinyl roof and fiberglass doors. Ultimately, Ford didn't stick with this option, retiring it by 1968 with only around 5,000 estimated to have been produced. Decades later, it's anyone's guess as to how many remain.
Not only is this specific U13 in phenomenal visual shape, but by the time the "American Pickers" crew purchased it, it had also been restored to drivable shape.
Miraculously, this U13 was in drivable shape
By the time Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz laid eyes on the 1966 Ford Bronco U13, Dennis Clark had owned it for some time. He purchased it from a friend in Missouri over a decade prior, keeping it in his garage until the expert pickers came knocking. Clark admitted to Indiana's Lafayette Journal & Courier at the time that he hadn't gotten as much use out of the hard-to-find ride as he anticipated: "I never did drive it like I thought I would. But it was in really good shape."
As it turns out, Clark wasn't just referring to the paint job and interior when saying that the U13 was in good shape. Roughly a year before he parted ways with it, he took it into a local mechanic to get it into drivable shape, as he told the publication. Thus, as if the U13 wasn't an amazing, valuable piece already, the fact that it was in good enough condition to take out on the open road put it in an even narrower and pricier category among the U13s still floating around.
To say that the "American Pickers" won big with their $30,000 deal for the 1966 Ford Bronco U13 would be a massive understatement. Between the car's rarity and overall condition, it's no stretch say that — much like the Aerosmith van once found on "American Pickers" — it a once-in-a-lifetime pick.