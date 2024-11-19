How Much Did 'American Pickers' Sell A Zundapp KS-750 Motorcycle For?

"American Pickers" has Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz flying all over the country to check out hidden gems in the most unexpected of locations. One of the most infamous finds was a Zundapp KS-750 motorcycle in Season 10's "The Italian Job Part 1," which had them soaring overseas for the first time in the long-running series.

In this special episode, Wolfe and Fritz were convinced to meet a friend in Italy after being promised an especially rare motorcycle. It ended up being a 1943 Zundapp KS-750 with a sidecar, a military motorcycle meant to trek through the craziest of conditions. The German armed forces used these fast and gritty vehicles during World War II, with one soldier driving and the second soldier manning a machine gun in the sidecar. According to Classic Motorcycle Consignments, the exact motorcycle found by Wolfe and Fritz was left behind in Italy when the German army was retreating at the end of the war. It was then used for transportation, but by the time the American Pickers arrived on the scene the Zundapp was in rough, rough shape.

Despite being in such a poor state, the American Pickers duo ended up buying the collectible motorcycle and selling it for quite an impressive amount. And it's only become more expensive from there!