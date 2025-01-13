2025 Honda Dax 125 Review: Small Bike Packs A Near-Perfect Punch
When I heard Honda was bringing the Dax 125 to the United States, (Dax is short for Dachshund, thanks to the bike's wiener-dog/T-shaped frame) I immediately fired off an email requesting one to ride. I'd seen the European version of the bike, called the ST125 Dax elsewhere, and I wanted a closer look. I love the idea of inexpensive, fuel-efficient, two-wheeled transportation and on paper this bike definitely fits that bill. When Honda confirmed I could take one out for a few weeks, I lined up a local track day where I could bring it along and the perfect schedule was set.
What makes these dates ideal? Well, getting around a racetrack pit lane can be a bit of a chore. Going to and from the pit to the local restaurant, taking a look at the track from different perspectives, and making runs to the local parts store when something inevitably breaks on my track car, or just darting quickly to the driver meetings between track sessions – those can all be done with so much ease if you've got a pit bike like the Dax 125.
Something small, easy to ride, and easy to bring along with me would have a chance to shine. I'd also be able to mix in some city riding in the weeks surrounding the track day. I could take the Dax on some errands and generally live with it as an everyday bike to see if it was more than just a style piece.
My time with the Dax 125
Before I could go cruising up and down the side roads at Streets of Willow raceway with the Dax, I needed to pick it up at Honda HQ. I dropped off my previous test bike (the slightly-more-powerful CBR1000RR) and donning my full gear (a full-face helmet, gauntlet gloves, leather jacket, kevlar pants, and above-the-ankle boots) I headed home on the Dax. They might have had a hearty laugh at my overdressed appearance as I rode away, but before I left, the folks at Honda HQ advised that I stay off the highway while riding the Dax. Once I got a chance to open up the throttle, I could see why.
Technically, the Dax is part of Honda's MiniMOTO category of bikes. That means it's smaller than the average sized motorcycle, but larger than a scooter. Or, to put it in more practical terms, it's small enough that I could fit it in the elevator of my apartment building and sneak it into my living room if I needed to, but it's large enough that I don't feel like a bear riding a bicycle at the circus when I hop on to go across town. But even if that's the right size for city life, it's not powerful enough to join the huddled masses on crowded freeways. So, I made my way home via surface streets.
Powerful enough for the streets
At 215 pounds, I'm a bit big for mini bikes, but the Dax didn't seem to mind my carb-fed stature. The Dax has a max weight rating of 315 pounds, so I didn't bother testing it out with a rear passenger during my time with the bike. Instead, I thought of it as more than enough capacity for me and a backpack or tail-case full of gear.
With that mindset, it had more than adequate power. Riding it home from Honda's facility I went full tilt. I pinned the throttle down a big hill (with a bit of a tailwind) and the Dax's 123.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine was able to push the indicated speed slightly above 60 miles per hour. Not bad when you consider Honda's claimed top speed of 55 mph.
The Dax only has 1 gallon of fuel storage, but it will get you plenty far. According to Honda (via the EPA's exhaust emission measurement test), the Dax will return 106.7 miles per gallon. Yes, you read that right – over 100 mpg. Honestly, I think that's a conservative estimate. At a certain point in my test, I looked at the trip meter and noticed that I had gone about 90 miles on the Dax and I'd barely used half of its 1-gallon tank. Eat your heart out, hybrids.
Shifting gears without a hand-operated clutch
For me, the hardest part of getting used to riding the Dax was the lack of a hand-operated clutch. While other Honda miniMOTO bikes like the Monkey and the Grom use five-speed manual transmissions, the Dax uses Honda's semi-automatic four-speed transmission. With this setup, you shift with your foot like most regular motorcycles, but keep your left hand placed firmly on the handlebar — no pulling a clutch lever. Downshifts are done via foot-pedal operation too, but don't downshift too early or without blipping the throttle: otherwise you'll get a little jolt forward.
At a stop, in first gear, the Dax didn't lurch forward. There was no need to pop it into neutral, which made the riding experience a bit easier. Veteran riders who are used to searching around for neutral, clicking between first and second gear with their feet, will probably find this a bit strange; I know I did. But for new riders, it feels like a much more approachable setup.
Imagine learning to drive a car with a manual transmission, but take the foot-operated clutch pedal out of the equation. No stalling and no grinding into gears would make that process significantly easier for beginners, and I think the same is true of a bike like the Dax.
Taking it all in
Once I was acclimated to the bike's controls, I could get a better sense of its dynamics. The first thing that stood out was the sound: the thumpy exhaust note felt exactly like it should, giving tiny little brap-brap-brap sounds at idle and revving confidently as I accelerated up through the gears. It was quiet enough to be un-intrusive at speed, but evocative enough that it put a smile on my face. No notes.
Next on the list of things that impressed me was the ride quality. The Dax's suspension is pretty forgiving considering its diminutive size. Over big bumps and small bumps it feels well damped, especially in the rear where it has twin shocks and 4.7-inches of travel. The long single seat is meant for two people, but it seemed best suited for one large adult like myself, at least when I was keeping the handlebars away at an arm's distance. The seat was well padded and comfortable enough that 30-minute commuting rides were no problem at all. After a few days of riding it around near home, I was confident that the Dax was ready for duty as a pit bike.
Bringing it along for a day at the races
Getting the Dax into my camper van was a breeze. With a wet weight of 236 pounds, the miniMOTO weighs about half of what most sport bikes do; I could push it in from flat ground with no assistance, a task that's much harder with a full-size bike. The small wheels, however, are a bit too narrow for most motorcycle wheel chocks, so I was extra cautious not to tip it over. At the track, it was easy to unload the bike and I could take it anywhere in a hurry. Late for your track meeting? Grab the Dax. Need to get a sandwich before your next track session? Hop on the Dax.
I received a number of compliments during my time with Dax, and unsurprisingly, most of them were when it was parked trackside. Old gearheads and racers came up and asked if the little Honda was a restomod or a new bike to market. They reminisced about their old CT70s and Trail 90s (popular Honda bikes that the Dax borrows much of its retro style from). I let a friend take it for a ride around the pits and it inspired him to go out and buy his own used bike the very next week. People smiled when they saw it and, without fail, I had a big smile on my face every time I rode it. Bringing the Dax was absolutely the right choice.
Pricing is important to attract new riders
At $4,499 (including $300 destination charge), the 2025 Dax 125 undercuts the current Honda Monkey ($4,649) by just $150. The Honda Trail125 is a bit lower at $4,399, while the Super Cub C125 ($4,199) and the Grom ($3,899) are even more affordable. With all the styling and pricing options for 125cc Honda bikes, there's basically an option for everyone. But comparing it to rivals instead of stablemates is also a good way to put things into a broader context.
Yamaha offers the Zuma 125 for $4,249, and it has similar specs to the Honda family of mini bikes, but it's definitely more of a industrial scooter vibe. The Kawasaki Z125 Pro offers naked sport bike styling and, priced between $3,999 and $4,299 (including $300 destination fee), it's a great competitor for the Grom, but it certainly doesn't offer the same nostalgia as the Dax or the Monkey. The Dax is at the high end of the pricing spectrum for these street-legal mini bikes, but if you're looking for something nostalgic, it's likely your best bet.
A blank canvas
For the price, the Dax offers more than just nostalgia though. It has a decent number of standard and available features: disc brakes in the front and rear are standard, as are LED lights, and a well-equipped single gauge with a digital speedometer and digital fuel gauge. My test bike came in Pearl Gray but there is also a Pearl Glittering Blue color available, and that's the one I'd likely go with.
Cargo accessories include a saddlebag for $74.95 (and the proper mount which is $61.95) or a rear carrier which is $109.95; the rear carrier would be especially useful for something like food delivery, or if you didn't feel like wearing a backpack on your daily commute. There's also an available USB charger and an attachment kit; another excellent addition if you're a food delivery driver and you mount your cell phone to the handlebars to use it for directions.
With all the exposed surfaces, easy-to-spot bolts and small parts, the Dax is likely pretty easy to modify. Want to swap out the exhaust, put on some cool aftermarket mirrors or wrap the seat in a unique fabric? Shouldn't be a problem. Working on the Dax wouldn't be intimidating for new riders, with easy access to just about every piece of the bike. Regular maintenance would be easy too. Honda's warranty on the Dax is a plus as well: unlimited mileage for the first year of ownership.
2025 Honda Dax 125 Verdict
I went into my test of the Dax 125 with high expectations, figuring that it would be fun, properly sized for the city, and a joy to ride. Lucky for me, all those expectations were met or exceeded. It lived up to the old advertising slogan that "You meet the nicest people on a Honda" and then some.
After a few weeks with the 2025 Honda Dax 125, I was convinced that it lived at the precise intersection between nostalgia and usefulness. It's an ideal bike for crowded cities while simultaneously being a friend-making machine at your local track day. It's big enough to be ridden on city streets, used for short trips, and it's powerful enough to get away from stop lights in a hurry then dart between traffic along the crowded city streets of Los Angeles. It's priced a bit higher than other Honda miniMOTO bikes, but for a few hundred dollars extra, I think it's worth it.