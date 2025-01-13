2025 Honda Dax 125 Review: Small Bike Packs A Near-Perfect Punch

When I heard Honda was bringing the Dax 125 to the United States, (Dax is short for Dachshund, thanks to the bike's wiener-dog/T-shaped frame) I immediately fired off an email requesting one to ride. I'd seen the European version of the bike, called the ST125 Dax elsewhere, and I wanted a closer look. I love the idea of inexpensive, fuel-efficient, two-wheeled transportation and on paper this bike definitely fits that bill. When Honda confirmed I could take one out for a few weeks, I lined up a local track day where I could bring it along and the perfect schedule was set.

Advertisement

What makes these dates ideal? Well, getting around a racetrack pit lane can be a bit of a chore. Going to and from the pit to the local restaurant, taking a look at the track from different perspectives, and making runs to the local parts store when something inevitably breaks on my track car, or just darting quickly to the driver meetings between track sessions – those can all be done with so much ease if you've got a pit bike like the Dax 125.

Something small, easy to ride, and easy to bring along with me would have a chance to shine. I'd also be able to mix in some city riding in the weeks surrounding the track day. I could take the Dax on some errands and generally live with it as an everyday bike to see if it was more than just a style piece.

Advertisement