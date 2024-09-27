When Is The Honda Dax 125 Coming To The United States & What Will One Cost?

Honda's lineup of miniMOTO machines are bikes that are a little too big to be qualified as scooters, but a tad too small to be classified as full-grown motorcycles. Their size doesn't get in the way of them being excellent machines though, capable of providing lots of fun, a bit of nostalgia, and the appeal of tiny, affordable transportation. Honda's latest addition to the United States miniMOTO lineup is the Dax 125.

The Dax (named after its round skinny frame that evokes the shape of a dachshund) is already available in Europe but Honda has decided to also bring it to the States, joining vehicles in the miniMOTO lineup like the Navi, Monkey, Grom, and Trail 125. The Dax is bigger than bikes like the Honda Navi, and it shares an engine with the larger miniMOTO bikes in Honda's stable. It's styled most like the Trail 125, with design references to Honda trail bikes of the 1960s, incorporating a single circular headlight and lots of chrome. So, when can we get our hands on one?