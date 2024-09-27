When Is The Honda Dax 125 Coming To The United States & What Will One Cost?
Honda's lineup of miniMOTO machines are bikes that are a little too big to be qualified as scooters, but a tad too small to be classified as full-grown motorcycles. Their size doesn't get in the way of them being excellent machines though, capable of providing lots of fun, a bit of nostalgia, and the appeal of tiny, affordable transportation. Honda's latest addition to the United States miniMOTO lineup is the Dax 125.
The Dax (named after its round skinny frame that evokes the shape of a dachshund) is already available in Europe but Honda has decided to also bring it to the States, joining vehicles in the miniMOTO lineup like the Navi, Monkey, Grom, and Trail 125. The Dax is bigger than bikes like the Honda Navi, and it shares an engine with the larger miniMOTO bikes in Honda's stable. It's styled most like the Trail 125, with design references to Honda trail bikes of the 1960s, incorporating a single circular headlight and lots of chrome. So, when can we get our hands on one?
How much will one cost?
The starting price for a new Honda Dax 125 is $4,199 plus a $300 destination charge. For that price, you get a 124cc single-cylinder engine and a semi-automatic four-speed transmission (no hand-clutch required), 12-inch wheels, disc brakes in the front and the rear (with front-wheel ABS), and an unmistakably retro look. The seat height of 31.5 inches is low enough to be accessible for riders of most heights and Honda says that the bike will be comfortable for two people. What's more, Honda says that even with two people on the Dax, there's a 55 mph cruising speed.
It's worth noting that the Dax is a bit pricier than the Grom. They share an engine and they're basically the same size, but the Grom checks in at just $3,599 (plus $300 destination charge). So, cheaper Honda miniMOTO transportation can certainly be had, but the Dax has retro style which may be worth the price difference for some buyers.
When do they go on sale?
As mentioned, the Dax 125 is already available in Europe, but Honda is bringing it to the U.S. as a 2025 model. They say it will be available at U.S. dealers in October of 2024. The Dax 125 will be available in two colors when it goes on sale: Glittering Blue and Pearl Gray. A simple circular gauge cluster is standard while accessories like small saddlebags and a USB charging port are also available.
The Dax is likely to be a top choice amongst 125cc motorcycle fans, especially since the competition in its segment is so slim. Yamaha offers the Zuma 125 which is technically classified as a scooter, and Kawasaki offers the Z125 Pro which is a quirky and capable alternative to the Grom, but few other manufacturers are embracing the retro look and feel like Honda is with the Dax. Did we ask for a new retro-flavored miniature Honda motorcycle? Nope. But that doesn't mean we're any less excited about it.