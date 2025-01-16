5 Block Heater Alternatives For Diesel Engines

A dipstick heater is one of the most economical alternatives to a block heater. These are designed to warm the engine oil directly through the dipstick tube, unlike the oil pan heaters that attach to the outside. They replace the standard dipstick and often feature a small heating element that gently heats the motor oil. This way, the thickened fluid liquifies for easy lubrication of the pistons and camshaft bearings.

One of the main advantages of dipstick heaters is the straightforward installation. Simply remove the existing oil or coolant dipstick and insert the heater into the tube. This makes them a good option for anyone seeking a hassle-free way to get their engine up and running.

One of the best dipstick heater options is the Parts A.S.A.P. Kat's Dipstick Heater, which features stainless steel tubing, works with standard 120V household outlets, and consumes 90 watts of electricity. While these types of heaters lack the heating capacity to warm the whole engine unit, they work well in reducing strain on the engine at startup.

For the best effectiveness of the engine oil dipstick heater, make sure your engine oil levels are adequately high, which is one of the important tasks to perform on your car every 1,000 to 3,000 miles. On the other hand, make sure the heater is a good length. Ideally, it should be long enough to warm a larger volume of oil, but not so long that it touches the bottom of the pan, and it shouldn't be used with openings that have any plastic.

