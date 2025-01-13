4 Of Pontiac's Most Iconic Hood Ornaments

Hood ornaments have mostly gone the way of the dodo bird. Part and parcel of a bygone age, they jutted proudly off an automobile's front and cut through the air like the carved figureheads on the bows of ancient sailing vessels. And like those wooden sculptures, hood ornaments were works of art. They not only represented the automaker's brand but became status symbols for the rich and famous. What's more, they had a very practical purpose.

Advertisement

Back when cars were still in their infancy, many were plagued by overheating issues. Early radiator caps stuck up above the hood, so car designers began incorporating a "car mascot" (a term that morphed into hood ornament) to make them more stylish and appealing. They also came with thermometers called MotoMeters that screwed into the radiator cap so the owner could quickly and easily tell how hot the engine was. Over time, technology eliminated that need, and is but one of many reasons why hood ornaments became obsolete.

The first Pontiac rolled off the production floor in 1926, powered by a 3.0L six-cylinder engine that produced 40 horsepower. Pontiac was developed as a niche line of cars to accompany the more expensive Oakland brand, which had debuted in 1907 and was bought by General Motors in 1909. Pontiac was so successful that it replaced Oakland on the corporate pricing ladder in 1932. The last Pontiac ever was made in 2010, but along the way the brand produced several memorable hood ornaments.

Advertisement