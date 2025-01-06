4 Space Projects You May Not Have Realized Kawasaki Is Involved In

Kawasaki has made a name for itself, making some of the best two-wheelers out there, especially the Ninja series of sports bikes. It would, however, surprise many fans that the parent company is a conglomerate involved in businesses ranging from aerospace and rail transportation to submarines and energy solutions. In fact, the company is also deemed a respected player in the robotics business, offering solutions for the healthcare, construction, petrochemical, food, and electronics industries.

Take, for example, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane, which had the forward section of its fuselage developed and produced by Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Interestingly, Kawasaki Heavy Industries also has a long and prestigious association in the space industry. Kawasaki's endeavors began decades ago, and today, the company claims that it "contributes to space systems, including the payload fairings for H-IIA and H-IIB rockets." That is impressive in itself, but the company has gone as far as designing satellites tasked with removing space junk.

Among the notable business engagements is the H-2A expendable launch system that has handled numerous projects for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and also played a pivotal role in the Emirates Mars Mission that took off in 2020. In fact, the company's aerospace division has been one of the key players in JAXA's space missions, and it continues to work on the development of the next-gen H3 launch vehicle for the country's space agency. There's the Kibo module on the space station, which has served as the home for not only astronauts but also the test bed for a wide range of scientific microgravity experiments and satellite launches.

