5 Times Space Junk Almost Caused A Major Disaster

Space Junk is a problem few outside of the spaceflight industry consider, but it's a serious concern for us all. While you're highly unlikely to get hit in the head from falling space junk, there's a good chance the communications satellite you rely on to surf the Internet could be taken out by passing debris. Anything entering Earth's orbit runs a risk of leaving debris behind in the form of paint chips, loose bolts, tools, and more.

While a paint chip may not sound dangerous to anyone on Earth, an errant paint chip in orbit can be deadly. When we achieve a sustained orbit with something like the International Space Station (ISS), those objects zoom along at 17,500 mph. A paint chip dropped onto the floor does no harm, but a chip that flies into a spacecraft at 17,500 mph can severely damage or even destroy the vessel. It's happened to satellites, and many objects have run afoul of an errant piece of space junk.

Most pieces of space junk are incredibly small, though there are much larger pieces. In 2009, two satellites collided, destroying both, which put a ton of debris into orbit. Passing through that debris cloud can be deadly, so NASA and other agencies track what space junk they can. The space junk orbiting the planet includes around 3,000 inactive satellites and approximately 34,000 pieces of junk that measure larger than four inches, with millions of smaller pieces threatening anything intentionally put into orbit.

