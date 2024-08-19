Here's How The ISS Ship Docking System Works

Science fiction is a genre filled with astronauts and space pirates docking their ships with other ships and space stations. Unless it's "Star Trek," which uses its convenient transporter to, well, transport people, docking is an essential aspect of space travel. It's especially important in real life for scientific exploration. Even the Apollo command module required the technology to dock with the moon lander. Docking in space has become even more vital ever since the International Space Station (ISS) was ready to accept long term crew members in November 2000. Shuttles need to dock with it to get new crews aboard.

The ISS is a cooperative effort between Europe, the United States, Russia, Canada, and Japan, with each nation contributing to its construction. There are currently 43 separate modules that make up the entirety of the station, but just how does the docking system aboard the ISS work? As with everything in space, it's delicate and requires precision. The cabins need to remain pressurized, otherwise a portion of the station and docking shuttle would be ripped apart, sucking the astronauts out into the dark abyss that is space. Much in the same way that if a passenger somehow manages to open an airplane door above 10,000 feet, the cabin would depressurize and pull passengers out.

The ISS is no stranger to receiving visitors. Whether its receiving new supplies for the current crew aboard or rotating out an old crew with a new one, there's a regular schedule of visitors to the space station.

