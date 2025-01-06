Is The Subaru BRZ Really As Slow As Owners Say It Is?

The Subaru BRZ (along with its twin, the Toyota GR86) is a two-door sports coupe with four seats, rear-wheel drive, an available six-speed manual transmission, and a fun-to-drive vibe. The BRZ is also reasonably priced, with all four available trim levels coming in at under $38,000. The BRZ is well into its second generation now, with lots of praise from owners and automotive media alike. But apparently, that's not enough for some keyboard warriors who claim that the BRZ is slow. Specifically, some online commenters are bemoaning the lack of horsepower, listing off the more-powerful cars on the market that they believe have better acceleration.

At the test track, Car and Driver tested the BRZ and it accelerated from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds. Get the launch right and keep your foot buried in the throttle, and it'll cross the quarter mile in 14.0 seconds at 101 miles per hour. Those aren't supercar times, but they aren't sloth-like either. And estimates put the BRZ's top speed at around 140 mph. But is that slow? Compared to small, relatively inexpensive, two-door sport coupes, how do those numbers stack up? When it comes to measuring speed, it's all about context, so let's put the BRZ into it.