V6 Vs. V8 Engines: Which Is Better For Your Towing Needs?

Towing capacity and payload ratings are a function of a vehicle's power, drivetrain durability, and suspension capability. While it's possible to find heavy tow ratings in vehicles equipped with V6 engines, the best trucks for maximum towing capacity will nearly always have V8 engines. However, your towing needs may not require maximum towing capacity. Over the last 40-plus years, I've towed trailers loaded with cars, hay, horses, and construction supplies all over the country. Lately, I've had the pleasure of towing my 33-foot camp trailer from the Texas gulf coast to Colorado's Rocky Mountains on a few occasions. I can say with confidence that choosing the best engine for your towing needs depends on your goals.

A few years ago, the answer to which engine type was better for towing anything substantial would have been simple, the V8. Now, the answer depends more than ever on your towing needs. Heavy-duty pickup trucks with the highest tow ratings often feature V8 engines with lots of power and stiff suspensions to handle the heavy loads. However, they can be uncomfortable to ride in, difficult to park in tight spaces, and provide poor fuel economy.

If the upper limit of your towing needs doesn't exceed 7,500 pounds, you don't need a heavy-duty 1-ton dually pickup powered by a big V8 engine. A midsize pickup truck like the Ford Ranger, some midsize SUVs, and half-ton pickups with a V6 engine will serve you perfectly well, provide more comfort, and get better fuel economy.

