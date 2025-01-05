V6 Vs. V8 Engines: Which Is Better For Your Towing Needs?
Towing capacity and payload ratings are a function of a vehicle's power, drivetrain durability, and suspension capability. While it's possible to find heavy tow ratings in vehicles equipped with V6 engines, the best trucks for maximum towing capacity will nearly always have V8 engines. However, your towing needs may not require maximum towing capacity. Over the last 40-plus years, I've towed trailers loaded with cars, hay, horses, and construction supplies all over the country. Lately, I've had the pleasure of towing my 33-foot camp trailer from the Texas gulf coast to Colorado's Rocky Mountains on a few occasions. I can say with confidence that choosing the best engine for your towing needs depends on your goals.
A few years ago, the answer to which engine type was better for towing anything substantial would have been simple, the V8. Now, the answer depends more than ever on your towing needs. Heavy-duty pickup trucks with the highest tow ratings often feature V8 engines with lots of power and stiff suspensions to handle the heavy loads. However, they can be uncomfortable to ride in, difficult to park in tight spaces, and provide poor fuel economy.
If the upper limit of your towing needs doesn't exceed 7,500 pounds, you don't need a heavy-duty 1-ton dually pickup powered by a big V8 engine. A midsize pickup truck like the Ford Ranger, some midsize SUVs, and half-ton pickups with a V6 engine will serve you perfectly well, provide more comfort, and get better fuel economy.
How much can a six-cylinder vehicle tow?
Ford's 3.5L EcoBoost V6 provides the highest towing capacity for the 2024 F-150 pickup truck with a rating of 13,500 pounds. The 2024 twin intercooled turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 produces 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. For reference, the 6.4L HEMI, like the one in my 2018 Ram 3500 pickup truck, makes 410 horsepower and only 429 lb-ft of torque. However, like Ford, the new 3.0L Hurricane six-cylinder (the inline variety) Ram 1500 trucks get the highest tow-ratings with 11,550 pounds. In fact, the V8 engine option is absent from the newest Ram 1500 trucks.
If you're towing a heavy trailer, such as a large fifth-wheel camper or a loaded livestock trailer, you're going to need lots of horsepower and plenty of torque. Diesel engines provide the most power, with examples like the High Output Ford 6.7L Power Stroke V8 producing 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. The High Output 6.7L Cummins making over 1,000 lb-ft of torque with just six-cylinders, albeit not arranged in a V formation.