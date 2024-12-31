8 Of The Best Elliptical Machines You Can Buy In 2024 (Ranked By Consumer Reports)
The elliptical market is dominated by brands such as Life Fitness, Sole, and NordicTrack, who bring decades of expertise to their numerous designs. They produce everything from beefy commercial models to compact home units; you can even find under-desk elliptical trainers to help keep you active at work.
Since 1936, Consumer Reports has consistently stood out as one of the most trusted voices when it comes to rigorous testing and unbiased product reviews. This independent, nonprofit organization has earned its reputation through a steadfast commitment to objectivity and sound testing methods, enabling potential buyers to make informed purchasing decisions.
Consumer Reports covers a lot of ground, ranking everything from major air purifier brands and household appliances to the best and worst car rental companies. One other area where the organization carries weight is in the home fitness equipment market. Investments in this machinery can run into thousands of dollars, so paying particular attention to a CR list that covers elliptical cross trainers can be a huge benefit to potential buyers.
Consumer Reports take a lot of variables into account when evaluating their products, and the testing process takes factors such as stability and noise levels into account. In the end, the final rankings are based on ergonomics, exercise range, ease of use, and construction, with an overall final score awarded. Here are the top eight elliptical cross trainers to feature on the Consumer Reports list.
NordicTrack AirGlide 14i
The eighth-ranked elliptical on Consumer Reports is the NordicTrack AirGlide 14i. With a regular price of $1,799, this cross-trainer is ideal for anyone seeking an interactive home workout experience at a mid-range price. With a $39 iFIT monthly subscription, you can access over 17,000 classes and virtual interactive trails that you can follow on the 14-inch touchscreen. SmartAdjust tech changes resistance levels and incline to match what's happening on-screen while ActivePulse adjusts based on your heart rate. You can pair your heart rate monitor using Bluetooth (we recommend this one from Coros), and the AutoBreeze fans efficiently cool you down by matching the airflow to your exertions.
The 17.8 to 18.5-inch auto-adjusting stride length might be unsuitable for tall users, but the pedals feature three angle adjustments and cushioning to reduce any numbness in the feet. Additionally, the incline ranges from -5% to 15%, and you can manually change the 26 levels of magnetic resistance. The fitness experts at BarBend.com mention that the elliptical features a robust 32-pound flywheel, which is heavier than the industry standard and contributes to the machine's smooth performance. The 244-pound weight is also heavy enough to ensure the AirGlide 14i is immovable during workouts.
Schwinn 411
Ranking at number seven is the budget-friendly Schwinn 411. Priced at $699, this cross-trainer offers outstanding value, and at just 100 pounds in weight, it's a lightweight solution for low-impact cardio workouts at home. Assembly is straightforward, and its compact footprint won't take up much space. Even so, it has a 300-pound weight capacity, but the 18-inch stride length and 17-inch pedal height limit the range of users. Taller people may not be too impressed by the stride length and may have to opt for the 20-inch option on the 430 and 470 models, while the pedal height can make it more challenging for users with mobility issues.
The 411 offers 16 levels of magnetic resistance, but due to its budget pricing, it does lack incline and pre-programmed workouts. The console displays essential metrics such as time, speed, distance, calories burned, and heart rate and can sync with the Explore the World app. This app offers access to 19 virtual locations and 27 scenic routes for extra motivation. You also get wireless connectivity for heart rate straps, although, at this price, you should probably temper your expectations regarding precise accuracy. All in all, the 411 is a space-saving, wallet-friendly choice that delivers a satisfying cardio experience for home fitness enthusiasts.
Octane Fitness Q35X
An upgrade on the Q35C model is the Octane Fitness Q35X. It may not be the cheapest cross-trainer, but it offers low-impact, full-body workouts in a compact 26-by-65-inch footprint. Key features include ergonomic upper-body grips and a 20.5-inch stride length. Users can give balanced attention to both arms and legs through smooth, controlled movements, and joint stress is minimized thanks to the machine's low-impact design, which can relieve users with recurring problems.
The Q35X boasts a variety of workout boosters, including GluteKicker, which targets lower body muscles with intense intervals; ArmBlaster, which focuses on upper body muscles like pecs, biceps, and the back; and X-Mode, which acts as a virtual trainer with its assortment of challenging body routines. The machine also offers 10 pre-programmed workouts, 20 resistance levels, and four customizable goal programs. Users can set calorie or distance targets, and the machine calculates the rest of the parameters automatically.
Schwinn 430
The Schwinn 430 elliptical cross trainer occupies the middle ground in the home fitness market. While it shares features with those at the higher end, it adds some limitations to its many strengths that require consideration before purchase. Of the machine's positives, the 20-inch stride length incorporates Schwinn's Precision Path Foot Motion technology, which the company says simulates a more natural running motion. Users can also access 20 levels of magnetic resistance and six incline positions across 22 programs. However, the manual incline adjustment requires stopping your workout to make the changes, though having any incline option at this price point is pretty rare.
The handlebars feature convenient heart rate grips, which you can monitor along with 13 other metrics on the dual LCD system. A USB charging port keeps your devices juiced up during workouts, and a three-speed fan keeps you cool. However, one concern highlighted among customer reviews on Amazon is the unit's stability. Despite a 300-pound capacity, there is a concerning number of reviewers who report wobbling. Once you throw in the large 70-by-28-by-63-inch footprint, potential buyers have a couple of concerns to consider. That said, most customers are satisfied with their purchase, and Consumer Reports gave the construction a perfect score.
Life Fitness E1 Go
The fourth-best elliptical on Consumer Report's list is also the second-most expensive. However, the Life Fitness E1 Go offers gym-quality construction and quiet operation in a 211-pound frame. It also keeps things simple with 20 resistance levels and no incline adjustment. However, it is rather pricey at $3,500 if you opt for the Track Connect 2.0 console. This offers connectivity with major smartwatch brands such as Apple and Samsung, and integration with popular fitness apps. While these are desirable features in today's age of health and wellness, choosing the Go Console gives you a more straightforward experience while knocking $600 off the price. Having the console option is nice and isn't something that's always available, even in this price range.
That's not all the E1 has to offer. Strides are smooth and natural, and Life Fitness designed the elliptical path based on extensive biomechanical research to ensure comfort during workouts. The renowned cardio equipment manufacturer has more than fifty years in the business, which really shows in its WhisperStride technology. This ensures the machine operates at very low decibels, which is great if you're the up-and-at-'em type first thing in the morning or you share a living space. Additionally, the low 6.5-inch step-up height makes this cross trainer more accessible for anyone with mobility challenges.
Sole E25
The Sole E25 is the most basic and budget-friendly Sole elliptical, yet it ranks at number three with Consumer Reports. This one offers buyers the most value of all the machines on the CR list. At $1,100 it's more expensive than the affordable Schwinn options, but it does offer more, including features you might not expect to see at this price.
With a 20-inch stride length and 20 levels of resistance, it provides a smooth, adjustable workout experience suitable for a variety of users. Additionally, the 350-pound capacity is higher than most cross trainers on the list and ensures more individuals with higher body weights have fitness access to a budget-friendly machine. The versatility extends to the 20 levels of incline adjustment, which is rare in this price range and allows users to target different muscle groups more efficiently.
Operation is smooth and quiet, thanks largely to the 20-pound flywheel providing stable and consistent motion. This, and its compact dimensions make it a good choice for home use. However, metric tracking on the LCD is relatively basic. It functionally tracks calories, heart rate, and distance but doesn't offer the advanced tracking of the pricier models. The LCD is also not a touchscreen, and there is no integration with fitness apps and smartwatches, which may disappoint. However, omissions like these enable the Sole E25 to focus more on simplicity and core functionality and, therefore, remain in the budget-friendly realm.
Life Fitness E5 Go
The Life Fitness E1 Go may be the second most expensive on CR's list, but the Life Fitness E5 Go absolutely leaves it in its wake. At $5,589 for the basic Go Console model, the E5 is one seriously premium piece of machinery. The build quality is immediately apparent. It offers commercial-grade stability with its 251-pound weight, and its sturdy steel frame is housed in a titanium outer shell that oozes premium craftsmanship. The cross trainer features an 18-to-24-inch adjustable stride length that caters to users of all heights and significantly exceeds industry standards.
Like the E1, the E5 integrates Life Fitness' patented WhisperStride technology for a silent workout while the self-aligning ball bearings ensure fluid motion and minimal joint impact. The dual-handle configuration includes both movable and stationary sets and multiple grip points for targeting different muscle groups. Integrated resistance controls on the handles allow for seamless workout adjustments, while the heart rate monitoring system provides precise tracking through contact sensors or the wireless chest strap.
Users have the choice of the more basic Go Console with its single profile and 13 pre-programmed workouts, or for $600 more, the Track Connect 2.0 Console. The latter significantly enhances the elliptical capabilities, including smartwatch, phone, and health and fitness app integration, as well as up to four user profiles and other features that deliver a more connected workout experience.
Sole E95S
Taking the top spot by a considerable margin in terms of Consumer Report's overall score is the Sole E95S. This cross trainer is simply the pinnacle of workout equipment craftsmanship. It merges commercial-grade construction with sophisticated features for dedicated fitness enthusiasts. It isn't cheap, though. At $2,500, it's the third most expensive on the CR list, yet it still offers terrific value.
This elliptical's cornerstone is its 30-pound front-drive flywheel. Operation is smooth and stable, and this 265-pound cross trainer supports up to 400 pounds in weight. It also flaunts an electronically adjustable stride length of 18-to-24 inches and can accommodate users of most heights and weights, marking it as a true heavyweight in home fitness equipment. Engineering excellence extends to the two-degree inward slope on the pedals that help reduce joint stress. Additionally, an innovative dual-track system provides extra stability compared to traditional single-track designs, and the multi-position handlebars offer both stationary and moving options.
The 2024 model has an upgraded 13.3-inch high-definition touchscreen complemented by the integration of entertainment features and wireless connectivity. You get 12 pre-programmed workouts and complimentary access to the Sole+ fitness app's extensive workout library. There's also access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, or ESPN+ that will encourage you to stay onboard while you catch just one more episode. Other thoughtful additions include the wireless charging pad and device holder to complete Consumer Reports' top elliptical workout experience.