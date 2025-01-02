4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Ford Bronco
The Ford Bronco is highly regarded as the very first sport-utility vehicle ever, launching back in 1966. The Bronco ran for decades until production came to an end in 1996. However, 2021 saw the re-release of this classic icon, complete with cutting-edge features and off-road capability, once again creating some significant competition in the industry. The Bronco Big Bend starts at $39,630 (2-door model) and comes equipped with an in-line four-cylinder engine that can generate 300 horsepower and 325-pound feet of torque.
While you can tout many positive aspects of the newest Ford Bronco, it's impossible not to notice the legendary SUV's higher price point. For our Ford Bronco Heritage Edition review, we were awestruck with the classic retro styling but struggled to justify a hefty cost of more than $71,000. It's for this reason it might be prudent to look at some versatile off-road competitors, like Subaru, Jeep, Toyota, and Honda, that don't drain your bank account nearly as much as the Bronco.
2025 Subaru Forester
The Forester first launched in 1998 and is a small SUV with seating for up to five. This Subaru is known for its spacious interior and capable all-wheel drive system, which is standard on every model and starts at just $29,695, just shy of $10,000 less expensive than the new Ford Bronco Big Bend, which is considered the entry trim. We recently had the opportunity to experience this vehicle with our 2025 Subaru Forester First Drive and came away impressed with how rugged and functional it was on the trail.
The Forester features a similarly sized engine to the Bronco but doesn't come equipped with a turbocharger, which unfortunately means it offers 120 fewer horsepower. However, the Forester weighs up to 1,716 pounds less than the 4-door Bronco and provides better fuel economy as a result. With the Forester, you can expect an average of five more city and 13 more highway miles to the gallon than the Bronco, saving your wallet at the pump.
Even if you jump up a few trim levels to the Forester Sport, you're still looking at around $5,000 less than the Bronco Big Bend 4-door, with additional features. For example, The Sport comes with 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a panoramic power moonroof, and low-profile roof rails. Inside the Forester Sport, you can also take advantage of luxuries like heated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, and durable StarTex water-repellent upholstery, among other options.
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport
The Jeep Wrangler can trace its roots back to World War II, and has been the go-to choice for off-road enthusiasts spanning decades. With its boxy body shape and unique round headlights, the Wrangler has evolved over the years while still retaining elements of its original look. A natural comparison given each vehicle's attributes, we've previously compared the Bronco vs Wrangler to determine which is the best off-roader for daily driving, with surprising results.
The Wrangler offers a viable alternative to the pricier Bronco, as the 2-door Sport model starts at just $31,995, around $8,000 cheaper than the 2-door Bronco Big Bend. Jeep offers a greater amount of choice in terms of engine configurations, especially if you include the hybrid option with the Wrangler 4xe. Although, the 4xe will cost you significantly more with a starting price of $50,695.
When contrasting the base 2-door models of Wrangler and Bronco, you notice the Jeep offers a shorter wheelbase (96.8-inches vs 100.4-inches), superior ground clearance (9.7-inches vs 8.4-inches), and greater passenger volume (104-cubic feet vs 99-cubic feet), to name a few advantages. With a shorter wheelbase and greater ground clearance on base models, the Wrangler has a slight edge in terms of maneuverability on rugged backcountry terrain. Plus, the 5 extra cubic feet of passenger space can come in handy when taking others along for the ride.
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Another option to the premium-priced Bronco is the Toyota RAV4, which has set some impressive total sales numbers over the years, including over 430,897 units sold in 2024, per GoodCarBadCar.net. This crossover compact debuted in 1996 and has continued to intrigue drivers with notable features and performance options at a budget price. In fact, there are several 2024 Toyota RAV4 features worth being excited about, which is likely why it's so popular among drivers.
Take the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, for example, which starts at $35,120 and comes packed with value. This more rugged version of the RAV4 includes 18-inch wheels, weather-resistant floor mats and cargo liner, TRD (Toyota Racing Development) tuned off-road suspension and a hybrid powertrain that offers a combined 219 horsepower. It also provides an estimated 38 miles per gallon highway and 35 miles per gallon city fuel economy.
The RAV4 also comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems like a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision, and pedestrian detection system, along with several more. In comparison, the 4-door Bronco Big Bend, which is listed at a price greater than $5,000 over the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, comes with a more basic offering that includes a rearview camera, and perimeter alarm.
2025 Honda CR-V
Alongside the RAV4, the Honda CR-V rolled off the factory floor in the mid-90s as part of a new category of crossover vehicles. Today, you can own a decidedly more rugged CR-V than its predecessors, which offers a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with all-wheel drive capability for around $31,600. You also have the option of hybrid variants like the CR-V AWD Sport-L Hybrid, which includes a larger 2.0-liter engine and electric motor for enhanced output and fuel economy starting at $39,150.
We logged some time behind the wheel of this crossover with our 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid review and appreciated its refined combination powertrain and attractive pricing. While the CR-V may not be as ferocious as the Bronco when traveling off-road, it still offers capable performance on less extreme backcountry jaunts.
The CR-V Sport-L Hybrid, for example, is similar to the Bronco and offers several customized drive modes like sport, snow, and economy to help conquer different conditions. With real-time all-wheel drive, CR-V can calculate how much power to send to the front and rear wheels based on current conditions. Not only can this system come in handy off-road to help enhance traction and stability, but it can also be utilized to reduce unnecessary power delivery on smooth paved surfaces to help improve fuel economy.