4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Ford Bronco

The Forester first launched in 1998 and is a small SUV with seating for up to five. This Subaru is known for its spacious interior and capable all-wheel drive system, which is standard on every model and starts at just $29,695, just shy of $10,000 less expensive than the new Ford Bronco Big Bend, which is considered the entry trim. We recently had the opportunity to experience this vehicle with our 2025 Subaru Forester First Drive and came away impressed with how rugged and functional it was on the trail.

The Forester features a similarly sized engine to the Bronco but doesn't come equipped with a turbocharger, which unfortunately means it offers 120 fewer horsepower. However, the Forester weighs up to 1,716 pounds less than the 4-door Bronco and provides better fuel economy as a result. With the Forester, you can expect an average of five more city and 13 more highway miles to the gallon than the Bronco, saving your wallet at the pump.

Even if you jump up a few trim levels to the Forester Sport, you're still looking at around $5,000 less than the Bronco Big Bend 4-door, with additional features. For example, The Sport comes with 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a panoramic power moonroof, and low-profile roof rails. Inside the Forester Sport, you can also take advantage of luxuries like heated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, and durable StarTex water-repellent upholstery, among other options.

