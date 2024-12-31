Did Pontiac Ever Make A GTO Station Wagon?
Long before SUVs came along and put the "Sport" in "Utility Vehicle," some of the coolest American station wagons were loaded to the brim providing all of the utility most families could ask for. Unfortunately, however, since Pontiac never made a GTO station wagon, it wasn't among them.
The 1964 Pontiac GTO is a legendary model in automotive history for its part in kicking off the Muscle Car Era. While muscle cars were gaining traction with consumers, the station wagon was popular with families. Models like the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, Plymouth Fury III Station Wagon, Ford Country Sedan, Rambler Classic Cross Country, and Pontiac Tempest Wagon were among the most popular wagons of the mid 1960s.
Pontiac fans know that the original GTO was an option on the 1964 Pontiac Tempest LeMans before splitting off as a stand alone model. So it's not that far-fetched to envision a mid-1960s Pontiac Tempest Wagon sporting the GTO option, it was just never available from the factory.
Why do we see Pontiac GTO Station Wagons?
Just because it was never an official option and no Pontiac Tempest Wagons rolled out of the factory adorned with GTO badging doesn't mean some enterprising individuals haven't created their own versions. After all, putting some GTO badges on a Pontiac Tempest Wagon is a far simpler feat than most of the ridiculous modifications performed on "Pimp My Ride."
Like many resto-mod projects, GTO-cloned Pontiac Tempest Wagons are often created because of a love for both vehicles and a desire to merge them into one. Bringing the things we love together and enhancing the appearance of our vehicles are natural human traits after all. At least a fabricated Pontiac GTO Wagon isn't as polarizing as the Carolina Squat truck modification.
If you haven't seen a Pontiac GTO Wagon in the wild yet, just keep attending car shows and you're bound to run into one sooner or later. Another option is to get a period-correct Pontiac Tempest Wagon and some GTO emblems to create your own.