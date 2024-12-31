Did Pontiac Ever Make A GTO Station Wagon?

Long before SUVs came along and put the "Sport" in "Utility Vehicle," some of the coolest American station wagons were loaded to the brim providing all of the utility most families could ask for. Unfortunately, however, since Pontiac never made a GTO station wagon, it wasn't among them.

The 1964 Pontiac GTO is a legendary model in automotive history for its part in kicking off the Muscle Car Era. While muscle cars were gaining traction with consumers, the station wagon was popular with families. Models like the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, Plymouth Fury III Station Wagon, Ford Country Sedan, Rambler Classic Cross Country, and Pontiac Tempest Wagon were among the most popular wagons of the mid 1960s.

Pontiac fans know that the original GTO was an option on the 1964 Pontiac Tempest LeMans before splitting off as a stand alone model. So it's not that far-fetched to envision a mid-1960s Pontiac Tempest Wagon sporting the GTO option, it was just never available from the factory.