Buying An Older Prius? Here's How To Spot A Healthy Battery

Buying a used Toyota Prius can be a smart investment for anyone who wishes to save on fuel costs while reducing their environmental footprint. Hybrids have now become a common sight on the road, and with the Prius debuting over two decades ago in the U.S., there are lots of used options on the market. The Prius is among the top most reliable used cars under $15,000, making it a desirable option for anyone who is looking for a dependable daily driver. Once you get past picking the ideal Prius years to buy, you should look into the linchpin of its reliability, the battery.

A healthy hybrid battery keeps the car running smoothly and maintains the efficiency and reliability that a Prius is known for. But, if the battery is on its last legs, you could face costly repairs that outweigh the car's savings. The health of a Toyota Prius' hybrid battery impacts the car's performance and longevity and should be a major consideration for anyone wanting to buy a used model.

Also, hybrid batteries operate at high voltages, typically around 300 volts, and can be extremely dangerous, even fatal if mishandled. Even the professionals take great care when diagnosing them. Before you make the purchase, it's important to spot a healthy battery, and it all starts with knowing the signs to look for and then seeking professional diagnostics.

