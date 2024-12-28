Volvo T5 Vs. T6: What's The Difference Between These Engines?
There are a lot of vehicle names and designations flying around these days. Whether it's electric cars, plug-in hybrids like the 2023 Volvo XC90, or pure internal-combustion cars, there are lots of variants of vehicles to select from. So naturally, automakers have to distinguish each of their trims and powertrain variants by using distinct language for each choice. Volvo has done this in a relatively simple way to help separate their electric vehicles from their gasoline-powered vehicles and to distinguish which engine powers each vehicle.
Despite the simplicity of Volvo's naming convention, it may be hard to distinguish certain models, so here's a quick breakdown of the differences between its T5 and T6 models. Simply put, a Volvo with the T5 designation is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while T6-designated models were turbocharged and supercharged. The T5 and T6 have been discontinued, replaced by plug-in hybrid powertrains throughout Volvo's lineup, but you might find them on the used marketplace, and knowing the differences could help you pick the best car for your needs.
More power and a bit less fuel economy
The T5 and T6 were available on various Volvo models over the years, including excellent sedans like the S60 and wagons like the V60, with a few key differences. The addition of a supercharger gave T6 models more horsepower. A good example of this is the 2022 Volvo XC90. The base motor on that year's XC90 was the T5, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It put out 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Both numbers were healthy amounts at the time, but the T6 spiced things up a bit.
The addition of a supercharger to the same 2.0-liter engine (now turbocharged and supercharged) meant a power jump to 316 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This increase in power meant a decrease in fuel economy, with the XC90 T5 checking in at 23 mpg combined on all-wheel drive models and the T6 dropping to 22 mpg combined. By 2023, both powertrains were replaced by the B5 and the B6 mild-hybrid powertrains which used 48-volt hybrid technology.