Volvo T5 Vs. T6: What's The Difference Between These Engines?

There are a lot of vehicle names and designations flying around these days. Whether it's electric cars, plug-in hybrids like the 2023 Volvo XC90, or pure internal-combustion cars, there are lots of variants of vehicles to select from. So naturally, automakers have to distinguish each of their trims and powertrain variants by using distinct language for each choice. Volvo has done this in a relatively simple way to help separate their electric vehicles from their gasoline-powered vehicles and to distinguish which engine powers each vehicle.

Despite the simplicity of Volvo's naming convention, it may be hard to distinguish certain models, so here's a quick breakdown of the differences between its T5 and T6 models. Simply put, a Volvo with the T5 designation is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while T6-designated models were turbocharged and supercharged. The T5 and T6 have been discontinued, replaced by plug-in hybrid powertrains throughout Volvo's lineup, but you might find them on the used marketplace, and knowing the differences could help you pick the best car for your needs.