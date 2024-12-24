Does The Aurora Spy Plane Really Exist?

The development of many of the world's warplanes — especially those in the modern era — is cloaked in rumors and conflated reports of unidentified aerial phenomena. Sometimes, they are massaged to fit narratives explaining mysterious environmental oddities (i.e., mysterious sonic booms) or any number of covert government installations. The United States military does have a well-documented history of building and testing cutting-edge technology — and summarily denying anything exists. Take, for instance, the development cycle for any and all of the Stealth aircraft or the SR-82 Darkstar, to name just a few.

The SR-91 Aurora was reported to be the hypersonic, high-altitude Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft capable of reaching speeds of nearly Mach 5 at altitudes of 90,000 feet. It was meant to replace the long-in-the-tooth SR-71 Blackbird that first took flight in 1964 and became the world's fastest plane in 1976, screaming through the sky at 2,193 miles per hour (over three times the speed of sound). While that's still impressive, it's akin to tooling along in the slow lane now (check out the record-shattering speed of NASA's scramjet-powered X-43).

The media first caught wind of "Aurora" in 1985 during a congressional appropriation hearing where the name was attached to a Pentagon budget request for the Blackbird and U-2 projects. Then, in 1989, an oil exploration engineer from the Royal Observer Corps named Chris Gibson claimed he spotted a triangle-shaped plane flying high over the North Sea escorted by two fighter jets as it was being refueled in the air by a KC-135 tanker, which further fanned the flames of speculation surrounding this latest clandestine plane.

