10 Of The Best Apple Watch Sleep Tracker Apps (According To User Reviews)

AutoSleep offers thoughtful, detailed analytics for those users looking to closely analyze what's affecting their sleep quality. After installation, it works in the background while you wear your watch to bed with no manual input required to start. It tracks heart rate, motion, and time asleep for an overall nightly score, with data that shows when you were in light, deep, and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.

Similar to features offered from other wearables like WHOOP, a readiness metric is also generated each morning to help you gauge how well your body recovered. That specific metric is ideal for athletes or anyone trying to find a way to operate at their most rested state. An updated version of the app this year also includes sleep apnea tracking with graphs to help determine how much of your sleeping hours are affected by disruptions. Additionally, much of the information is presented in a ring-based interface similar to Activity on Apple Watch.

One of the best parts about AutoSleep is that it doesn't require a recurring subscription service to use all of its features. Instead, you pay a one-time fee of $5.99 to get complete access. It has an overall 4.7 out of five-star rating on the App Store, with nearly 57,000 customer reviews. It also currently sits at the top percentile of health and fitness apps. Customers praise its functionality and automated tracking, with the only downside being that all the data could be a bit overwhelming to discern at first.

