4 Of The Slowest Mustangs With The Least Horsepower

Since its introduction at the 1964 World's Fair in New York, the Ford Mustang has become one of the longest-running and most beloved models in automotive history. The first six generations carried the Mustang through 2023, and the Mustang Mach-E brought the badge into the realm of electric vehicles for the 2021 model year. The most potent engines used in the Mustang over its long run have been primarily V8s, but the current version can be outfitted with a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that makes an impressive 315 horsepower.

There are a few Mustangs that haven't had that ability to light up the tires, though, and some of them could barely outpace today's modern economy cars.

Let's take a look at the Mustangs that occupy the lower end of the horsepower and performance spectrum, and see how they compare with some other cars on the road.

[Featured image by SG2012 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY-SA 2.0]