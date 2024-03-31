Everything To Know About The Ford 289 V8 Engine

Significant automotive innovations and history were made during the 1960s, with some of the most memorable engines ever developed. One of these engines was the Ford 289ci small block V8, which powered several models from 1963 to 1967. Of course, the most notable vehicle that featured this motor was the Mustang, but it also came equipped in many mid-size cars like the Mercury Comet and sedans like the Fairlane. In addition, the 289 also made its way onto the racetrack, helping Ford take the checkered flag.

There were numerous varieties of the Ford 289 that featured differences in the carburetor, compression ratio, horsepower, and torque. The K-Code HiPo version and Shelby HiPo variant offered the most impressive performance with 10.5:1 compression, a 4-barrel high-flow carburetor, and upwards of 306 horsepower. In the early 60s, Shelby added the 289 to the Cobra, and you can revive this iconic car by building your own Shelby Cobra with a Factory Five replica kit.