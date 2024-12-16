10 Underrated V4 Cars That Deserve A Spotlight

Thanks to their compact design, V4 engines today dominate the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, Moto GP. Being narrower, they allow for greater lean angles and dominate the grid. However, V4 engines are nowhere to be found in modern cars. It's a shame — their compactness might make them a good solution for hybrid powertrains. And you might not know it, but the first V4s were developed for cars, not motorcycles.

Sure, today we might find these engines may rank among the weirdest engines ever put in production cars, but they had their place under the spotlight. Some of the V4-powered cars even carry historical significance, making their story more interesting.

Weird as they may be, these V4-powered machines offered unique driving experiences. This story is woven with wild cylinder-bank angle experimentation, peculiar sports cars, and even commercial vans. There was even a muscle car powered by a V4. This engine design was really quite prominent once, and it's time we gave it its well-deserved recognition. So, here are 10 underrated V4 cars you should know about!