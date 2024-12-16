10 Underrated V4 Cars That Deserve A Spotlight
Thanks to their compact design, V4 engines today dominate the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, Moto GP. Being narrower, they allow for greater lean angles and dominate the grid. However, V4 engines are nowhere to be found in modern cars. It's a shame — their compactness might make them a good solution for hybrid powertrains. And you might not know it, but the first V4s were developed for cars, not motorcycles.
Sure, today we might find these engines may rank among the weirdest engines ever put in production cars, but they had their place under the spotlight. Some of the V4-powered cars even carry historical significance, making their story more interesting.
Weird as they may be, these V4-powered machines offered unique driving experiences. This story is woven with wild cylinder-bank angle experimentation, peculiar sports cars, and even commercial vans. There was even a muscle car powered by a V4. This engine design was really quite prominent once, and it's time we gave it its well-deserved recognition. So, here are 10 underrated V4 cars you should know about!
Lancia Lambda (1922-1931)
Lancia was one of the most innovative companies in early automotive history. The Italian automaker pushed the envelope on what was possible in a production vehicle, and no car made that more apparent than the Lambda. Sleek. Sporty. The polar opposite of the then ubiquitous "carriage" design. Designer Battista Falchetto created a car that launched Lancia into prominence.
However, the underlying technology pioneered by company founder Vincenzo Lancia was what allowed for that modern styling. The Lambda didn't have a ladder frame chassis to lift the car and make it look utilitarian; instead, it featured a unitary body shell. Furthermore, Lambda's transmission tunnel was positioned beside the seats, and the car featured independent front suspension developed by Falchetto. In 1919, when Lancia filed the Lambda patent, this was exotic stuff.
Still, one of the most prominent features was the engine. Lancia opted for a narrow-angle V4 design, with 13.6 degrees between the cylinder banks. By doing this, the company made the 2.1-liter unit shorter, while using one head to minimize cost. With 49 hp on tap, the compact V4 gave the Torpedo-styled Lambda a top speed of 68 mph (110 km/h); not bad for a 1920s four-cylinder car. Later models could go up to 75 mph (120 km/h), thanks to a power increase to 69 hp. But at the pinnacle were the race versions for the 1000 Miglia, which featured Pirrotta cylinder heads and made up to 80 hp.
Lancia Appia (1953-1963)
Lancia slowly started refreshing its model range after WWII. The first model to arrive was the 1951 Aurelia — one of the coolest Lancia models ever — which made waves in the industry by being the first-ever vehicle with a V6 engine. The Aurelia was expensive, but the sheer engineering brilliance and its stunning design made it an instant hit on the market.
However, to truly make a mark on the automotive landscape, Lancia needed a mass-market model. Something cheaper, yet still classy enough. So, in 1953, it introduced the Appia, powered of course by a V4 engine. Barely. See, the 1.1-liter unit was again an engineering gem, with the cylinder blocks positioned at a hair over 10 degrees. This would make it the narrowest angle V4 engine to this day; heck, it's closer to an inline-four than a motorcycle V4, which has the pistons set between 60 degrees and 90 degrees. Another prominent feature was the dual in-block camshafts, in place of the traditional overhead camshafts. To crown it all, early Appia examples had aluminum body panels, keeping the car's weight down to 1,800 pounds.
However the Appia's "pièce de résistance" trait was the absence of a B-pillar. Yup, a feature today reserved for Rolls-Royce owners was available on Lancia's entry-level vehicle during the 1950s. Crucially, it allowed for easy ingress-egress, particularly on the rear bench. At 12.66 feet (3.86 meters) long, the Appia needed that feature to maximize usability, but that doesn't take away from its eccentricity.
AMC M422 Mighty Mite (1959-1963)
If you take the Willys MB, make it smaller and more sophisticated, and equip it with a V4 engine, this is what you get. The AMC M422 Mighty Mite is one of the most adorable off-roaders the U.S. military ever deployed.
The Mighty Mite actually didn't share any part with the Willys MB, and it was also way more advanced; hardly surprising, as it arrived almost two decades later. Penned by Ben F. Gregory, a self-taught engineer, pilot, and racing driver, the off-roader was made almost entirely from aluminum. Thus, it weighed just 1,700 pounds (771 kg). This was important because it was to be air-deployed via helicopter.
Powering the Mighty Mite was an air-cooled 1.8-liter V4 engine, chosen because of its compactness. It made 52 hp and was initially connected to a three-speed manual gearbox, giving it a top speed of 55 mph. Later, AMC replaced that with a four-speed, which lifted the top speed to 65 mph.
Still, the main appeal of the Mighty Mite was its all-terrain ability. Equipped with a dual-range transfer case, limited-slip differentials on both axles and fully independent front and rear suspension, the AMC M422 was capable of traversing the most difficult terrains. It also had a water-wading capacity of up to 60 inches with a special upgrade and could tow a 1,000-pound trailer. Unfortunately, larger helicopters soon became the norm, reducing the importance of a lightweight off-roader. As a result, AMC has built less than 4,000 examples of the Mighty Mite.
Ford Corsair (1965-1970)
The Corsair wasn't exactly one of Ford's most successful models, despite having a pretty advanced design for the era. Its V-shaped creases in the front made it instantly recognizable, and similar to the stunning third-gen Thunderbird. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to shake off the fact that it wasn't that much better than its smaller cousin, the Cortina. Notably, based on a stretched Cortina platform, the Corsair offered barely more space inside.
However, Corsair's most prominent feature was the availability of V4 engines. Initially offered with a 1.5-liter inline-four, Ford's mid-size sedan was later available with a 1.7-liter V4 Essex engine, with a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. It produced a solid 73 hp, though a 2.0-liter V4 was later added with up to 103 hp in the Corsair 2000E Deluxe model. Not bad considering the capacity, and enough to push the speedometer needle to 110 mph. For a 2.0-liter mid-size car sold in the U.K. during the 1960s, that speed was pretty astonishing. According to Motor magazine at the time, the Corsair was also good to drive and had a slick-shifting four-speed gearbox and strong brakes.
However, power was never the problem of Essex engines. Due to the narrower angle, these V4s were quite unrefined, which didn't match the Corsair's interior, which in the higher-end models, featured soft carpets and walnut veneer details on the dashboard. Perhaps an upgrade would've solved the issues, but Ford instead decided to discontinue the Corsair V4 after only five years on the market.
Ford Transit MK1 (1965-1978)
An unrefined V4 engine was certainly not the best option for an executive car. But in a commercial van, that was less of an issue. In 1965, Ford chose the V4 Essex for the Transit van, which became its most successful commercial vehicle in Europe. The compact engine allowed for a relatively short hood, maximizing space on the inside. In fact, the first-gen Transit offered the highest cargo area of any van from its era.
Ford installed two V4 Essex engines in the Transit. The 1.7-liter powered the SWB (short wheelbase) model and produced 73 hp, just like in the Corsair. Meanwhile, the LWB (long wheelbase) model was equipped with a 2.0-liter producing 85.5 hp. Later, though, Ford also equipped the Mk1 Transit with a 3.0-liter V6 Essex engine. The larger unit was essentially the 2.0-liter V4 with two added cylinders and produced 100 hp. It was even available with an automatic transmission, which was pretty rare for a commercial van of the time.
Matra M530 (1967-1973)
Ford's 1.7-liter V4 worked in the Transit and gave the Corsair solid straight-line performance, but how about a sports car? The Matra M530 was a quirky, mid-engine proto-Miata, featuring a Cologne V4 from the Taunus 12M — not the Essex one. It was built in Ford's German factory in Cologne and had more oomph at 77 hp and 104 lb-ft of torque. It was chosen because of its compact dimensions, allowing Matra to fit it in front of the rear axle.
The V4's figures sound underwhelming, sure, but there is more to a sports car than straight-line speed. Besides, the M530 could still reach 109 mph (175 km/h), more than enough for a car with 145-section front and 165-section rear tires. Its 0-60 sprint of 11.3 seconds was good for the era, too. The secret, as always with these older mid-engine sports cars, was the low weight. Thanks to the fiberglass bodyshell, the M530 weighed just 2,060 pounds (935 kg). The M530 was also good to drive in the corners, thanks to the balanced mid-engine layout. Doesn't it also look cool with the pop-up headlights?
Unfortunately, Matra's mid-engine V4 machine never took off. This was even predictable at the time — the M530 was simply too costly for what it offered. Besides, legends like the Lotus Elan and Jaguar E-Type were also available at the time, offering superior performance. Still, the M530 deserves its place in history for the unique driving experience, if not for its sheer oddity.
Saab 96 (1966-1980)
Saab was one of the most ingenious automakers, with unique cars that borrowed many design and engineering cues from their aircraft. To some, they might've appeared eccentric, but you can't deny they were standouts in the industry. That's perhaps the most evident with the Saab 96, introduced in 1960. Compare it to any other passenger car of the era, and the 96 looks way more interesting. More modern, if you will.
Besides, with its unique teardrop shape, the 96 was cutting through the air more efficiently than other cars of the era, allowing Saab to get away with using smaller engines. Initially, the car was offered with three-cylinder, two-stroke 841cc units, making 38 hp, which was still enough for an excellent top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h). From 1966, though, Saab equipped the 96 with Ford's Cologne 1.5-liter V4 from the Taunus. With 65 hp on tap, the V4 pushed the needle to 93 mph (150 km/h) and allowed for a respectable 0-60 mph sprint of 16.5 seconds.
The Saab 96 is also one of those cars made from the mythical "Swedish steel." Saab used higher-quality steel to deal with the Swedish winters, which inevitably made the car more robust than its rivals. Furthermore, the strong body encompasses a roomy and practical cabin, thanks mainly to the more bulbous outer shape. Larger Swedish families at the time could also opt for the Saab 95 — a three-door wagon with two back-facing seats in the trunk. Unsurprisingly, people still wonder what happened to Saab.
Ford Capri Mk1 (1968-1973)
The first-generation Mustang became an icon as the original pony car, with power to spare and design to die for. To this day, it remains the quintessential American sports car. European buyers could only ever see it in magazines. Instead, they got the Capri's more compact dimensions, which were a better fit for European roads, anyway.
Unfortunately, the Capri was never equipped with a V8, but it at least got a plethora of V4 and V6 options. A chopped V8, so to speak. 1.3-liter, 1.5-liter and 1.7-liter Essex versions were available, but real enthusiasts opted for the Capri 2000GT with the 2.0-liter V4 engine. It had an unimpressive 93 hp, but it only had to carry 2,211 pounds (1,003 kg), so 60 mph arrived in a solid 10.6 seconds and the top speed was 106 mph (171 km/h).
Like the Mustang, the Capri wasn't an exotic sports car by any stretch and had a live rear axle. Still, at the time Autocar said the Capri 2000 GT had neat handling and a precise four-speed manual gearbox. On Europe's tight, twisty roads, that's all you need to enjoy driving. Of course, like in the Corsair, the V4 Essex wasn't smooth, but the Capri was never a luxury car, anyway.
Fortunately, the Capri 2000 GT was later equipped with a 2.0-liter V6 with 104 hp. However, there was also the RS2000 Group 2 homologation special. Packing a 148-hp, 2.6-liter V6, the legendary race-bred Capri reached 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 7.5 seconds.
Lancia Fulvia Coupe (1963-1976)
The Stratos and Delta Integrale left a lasting impact on the automotive industry as rally-bred engineering marvels, but the Lancia Fulvia also has every ingredient necessary to earn legendary status. The Fulvia was a driver-oriented coupe, but without the usual ingredients. It was front-wheel drive. It also had front and rear leaf springs and a Panhard bar in the back. Yup, but that's not all — a narrow-angle V4 engine sat over the front axle to mess up the weight distribution.
Like with most cars it produced during the post-war era, Lancia showcased its engineering prowess on the Fulvia. Despite the platform's deficiencies, it is regarded as one of the best front-wheel-drive cars ever made. Surefooted in the corners, yet light and nimble, the Fulvia showed what it takes to make a great-handling FWD car decades before it was a thing. Oh, and it's not just journos that were impressed by the Fulvia; the car proved its mettle by winning the International Championship for Manufacturers in the 1972 rally championship.
Those "incorrectly-positioned" narrow-angle (13 degrees) V4s were also a work of art. Spanning from 1.1 to 1.6 liters, and characterized by smooth revving until the red line, Lancia's V4s only add to the driving experience. They were quick, too; the most potent Fulvia 1.6 HF Corsa had 113 hp, and reached 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds, while also looking super-handsome.
Saab Sonett II and III (1966-1974)
With the adorable Sonett I roadster, Saab provided the world an example of a car that shows three cylinders can still be fun. And by fun, we mean a toyish weight of 1,102 pounds (500 kg), a characterful 748cc two-stroke three-cylinder with 58 hp, and front-wheel drive! However, Saab chose a different path with the second-gen model. Less elegant on the outside, but perhaps even quirkier, the Sonett II was now a coupe.
Saab retained the lightweight fiberglass body and upgraded the three-cylinder engine to 841cc and 60 hp. The small engine wouldn't live in Saab's sports car for long, though. Enter the Ford-sourced 1.5-liter V4, borrowed from the German Taunus. That significantly larger engine added only 5 hp to the mix. It also unfortunately added 155 pounds (70 kg), resulting in a slower 0-60 time of 13.7 seconds. However, the V4 brought the Sonett II to a higher top speed (97 mph), and its 16 lb-ft higher torque made it easier to live with.
The third time was the charm for the Sonett, though. Initially available with the same 1.5-liter V4, but later upgraded to a 1.7-liter V4, the Sonett III was an even more serious fun machine. The larger engine gave it a top speed of 106 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 11.6 seconds. As a result, sales went up, but not enough for Saab to consider a replacement. The Sonett was simply too different to become a legend, though that doesn't its significance in Saab's history.