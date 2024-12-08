What Does GHz Mean On A CPU? (And Is Higher Better?)

At its most simplistic, a CPU does what is known as "fetch-execute". The CPU gets its next instruction and associated data from memory, and does whatever the instruction requires of it. The clock speed measures the rate at which this process is done. Think of it as being the revs in an engine; the faster it turns over, the more power it generates.

As processors developed, they ran ahead of the rest of the hardware, and the GHz number we see on a chip is the top speed it runs at internally — no longer the speed for the whole computer. This requires very clever interfacing between the processor and other components — in particular, the memory. If a processor is steaming through its fetch-execute processes, it can't have the bottleneck of waiting for the memory. The solution to this is to have a little bit of local memory inside the processor as well, called the cache. The difference between the A18 and the A18 Pro in the latest iPhones, for example, is the size of the cache. Both chips run at 4 GHz, but the Pro has a bigger cache.

If the clock speed is like the revs of an engine, then the number of cores is like the number of cylinders in an engine, each one doing its own work. For every tick of the clock, each of the cores in a CPU can rip through the code. The rest of the CPU works to keep the cores busy. This uses techniques like pre-fetch: Getting instructions in preparation, and speculative execution, running bits of code later in the program to have an answer ready in the cache if they are needed.

