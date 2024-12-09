5 Of The Highest-Rated Bluetooth Keyboards For Android Tablets

In the early days, tablets were pretty much just really big smartphones, unable to do anything much more complicated than listen to music or send texts. By comparison, today's Android tablets are much more advanced, capable not just of everything your smartphone can do, but even more than a few tasks you'd normally need a full laptop for. For instance, if you need to do some work on the go, you can save yourself some cash and space by doing all of it on a tablet instead of a PC.

The only hitch with that prospect is that an Android tablet's touch keyboard isn't the best option for seamless touch typing. If you're looking to get the same level of typing speed and efficiency that you normally would from a full keyboard, you won't get it there. Luckily, there is a solution: All you need to do is connect a portable keyboard to your tablet via Bluetooth, and full typing efficiency is at your fingertips once again. There are a variety of Bluetooth-compatible keyboards available for purchase on Amazon, but if you're unsure where to start, here are a few highly-rated options.