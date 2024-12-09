5 Of The Highest-Rated Bluetooth Keyboards For Android Tablets
In the early days, tablets were pretty much just really big smartphones, unable to do anything much more complicated than listen to music or send texts. By comparison, today's Android tablets are much more advanced, capable not just of everything your smartphone can do, but even more than a few tasks you'd normally need a full laptop for. For instance, if you need to do some work on the go, you can save yourself some cash and space by doing all of it on a tablet instead of a PC.
The only hitch with that prospect is that an Android tablet's touch keyboard isn't the best option for seamless touch typing. If you're looking to get the same level of typing speed and efficiency that you normally would from a full keyboard, you won't get it there. Luckily, there is a solution: All you need to do is connect a portable keyboard to your tablet via Bluetooth, and full typing efficiency is at your fingertips once again. There are a variety of Bluetooth-compatible keyboards available for purchase on Amazon, but if you're unsure where to start, here are a few highly-rated options.
Keep it simple with the Xukinroy portable keyboard
If all you want for your Android tablet is a simple peripheral for physical typing, no bells and whistles, then a sensible choice would be the Xukinroy portable keyboard, which has earned a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on 7,271 user reviews. This simple rectangular keyboard features a full QWERTY keyboard setup with number keys and function keys, everything you need to go about your work day. The keys are scissor-structured with chocolate keycaps, ensuring your typing is firm and responsive without being loud and annoying.
The internal battery, charged via a micro-USB connection, can hold enough juice for 30 days of continuous usage. The keyboard is fully compatible with Android OS devices via Bluetooth 3.0, though it can also be used for Windows and iOS devices if you find yourself switching around a lot. The whole thing weighs less than half a pound, so transporting it in your bag is nice and easy. The 10-inch model of the Xukinroy keyboard is available in five color configurations, including black, blue, light green, pink, and white. It's also available in a 7-inch configuration, which ditches the function keys to thin things out a bit.
Go even smaller with Sparin's keyboard
If you're on the go a lot, you might not always have access to a sufficiently large workspace for a fully sized keyboard, wireless or otherwise. If you're concerned about space economy, the best course of action is to opt for a Bluetooth keyboard that's a little smaller than the norm. Sparin's portable keyboard is smaller than most of its contemporaries, measuring in at just 4.7 by 11.2 inches and weighing around half a pound. Despite being on the smaller size, it still has a full QWERTY setup with number and function keys, which has helped earn it a 4.5 out of 5 rating based on 2,101 reviews.
This keyboard runs off of disposable batteries, two AAAs to be precise. With two batteries, you can get about a month of continuous usage, regulated via the dedicated power switch. You'll get a steady Bluetooth connection with any Android tablet, smartphone, or PC, with a maximum operating distance of about 33 feet. As an extra little perk, the bottom of this keyboard has a set of four anti-slip rubber pads to help keep it firmly planted wherever you're working. The Sparin keyboard is available in two colorations, black and grey.
Get a little flash with Arteck's keyboard
Depending on your preferences and usage habits for electronic peripherals, something you might be used to with your keyboard is a healthy amount of LED backlighting. Is it an absolutely required function? No, but you can't deny it looks cool and futuristic, and it does have the added bonus of lighting up your keys when working somewhere dark. If you want a Bluetooth keyboard with a little extra panache, that's a job for Arteck.
Arteck's portable Bluetooth keyboard has a similar configuration to other portable keyboards, with the usual QWERTY setup, a thin profile and lightweight, and a rechargeable battery via the included USB charging cable. It supports all major mobile operating systems, Android included, and features scissor keys for comfortable, quiet typing. Where Arteck's keyboard differentiates itself is in its LED backlight, which illuminates the keys in seven different colors. The backlight has two brightness settings for your convenience, and it can also just be turned off if you're not in the mood for it. This lit-up keyboard has gained a 4.4 out of 5 score based on 28,432 user ratings.
Logitech's K480 portable keyboard has some extra features
When it comes to computing peripherals, perhaps you'd prefer something from a brand name you're already familiar with. One brand you've probably heard of is Logitech, a longtime manufacturer of reliable peripherals like the Wave Keys keyboard or the MX Anywhere 3S wireless mouse. If you're specifically looking for a Logitech keyboard for your Android tablet, the brand has just the offering for you.
The Logitech K480 is a portable keyboard loaded with a few extra tricks for the discerning on-the-go typist. As you'd expect, it's got a full QWERTY setup with a line of function keys, and Bluetooth compatibility with tablets, smartphones, and home and laptop PCs. The first extra trick is a convenient knob on the top, which allows you to instantly switch the keyboard's connection between up to three synced devices. The second trick is an integrated cradle on the top edge, perfect for propping up your Android tablet while you work. Finally, this keyboard is extra durable and even resistant to liquid spills, just in case you're working in your local cafe and drop your coffee. All these features have netted this keyboard a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on 23,002 user reviews.
Samser's folding keyboard is the most portable option
The previous keyboards have been presented under the assumption that you have some means of conveniently carrying them around alongside your Android tablet, such as a messenger bag. If, however, you're completely bereft of any additional means of carrying besides your hands and your pants pockets, that might be a problem. You'll need your hands to carry your tablet, but what about the keyboard? Well, there's one option left: The positively tiny Samser folding keyboard.
This QWERTY keyboard is about as small as you could realistically make such a thing while still retaining full functionality. The whole device folds horizontally, making it roughly the same size as the average smartphone and perfectly sized for your pocket. The bottom is lined with PU leather, both to protect it on the go and give it a stylish wallet-like aesthetic. It's rechargeable via USB-C, with the internal battery rated for around 40 hours of continuous usage. The base model, available in three colorations, can only sync with one device at a time, but the upgraded model, available in six colorations, can sync with up to three devices simultaneously. Both versions collectively have earned a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on 5,471 user reviews.