5 Awesome Gadgets No Snowboarder Should Go Without

Whether you're at a resort that allows nighttime riding or shredding the mountain during a massive snowstorm, having lights on your board can be both fun and a safety feature. For $139, the ActionGlow LED Snowboard Lighting System comes with two 1-meter LED light strips, two waterproof power supplies, two LED fastener clips, and adhesive to attach the lights to your snowboard.

The cool feature of these lights is that it has a color change mode, so you can easily switch between seven colors using one button. It also has three different brightness levels. Additionally, they are low profile, so you don't have to worry too much about them interfering with your toe or heel side positions. It's also 100% waterproof at IP68 and comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

These lights come with a 4.8 rating on ActionGlow's website. Many consumers love how vibrant the lights are, and the customer photos do the product justice. However, the biggest complaint from some reviewers is that the adhesive it comes with isn't strong enough to hold the lights onto the board, so you may want to consider investing in a stronger waterproof glue. However, one user on Amazon hasn't had a problem and even attached a video to their comment. They recommended cleaning the board thoroughly, making sure the board is room temperature for the adhesive, and taking your time putting the lights on. Another happy consumer recommended wrapping the box with electrical tape to help the battery stay warm.

