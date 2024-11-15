4 Must-Have Apple Watch Apps For Snowboarders & Skiers

The weather outside is getting dangerously close to frightful. That means those who prefer to spend their winter months kicking up powder at high altitudes astride a pair of skis or a snowboard are no doubt plotting trips to lodges and Alpine locales all across the globe. If you count yourself among them, you're probably already eyeing upgrades to some of your gear, including skis, boots, poles, and gloves.

Once you've ensured that those most vital items are ready to hit the slopes with you, you might start looking to enhance your next run with certain other creature features. Certain slope-ready gadgets like a SlashGear-approved GoPro Camera or even heated gloves will likely make your next ski trip more memorable than the last, but folks who currently have an Apple Watch adorning their wrist might also be looking for an app that can help make the device useful the next time they're out to kick up some serious powder.

Sure, you can utilize the built-in GPS features and barometric altimeter on your Apple Watch if you choose, as they can accurately measure distances and speeds on the slopes and provide readings for elevation descent and gain in real time. But there are also a handful of Apple Watch-ready apps that can help you track those stats and more all in one convenient place. Here's a look at a few that any skier or snowboarder should consider downloading as they prep for their next trip down the slopes.

