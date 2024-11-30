5 Best Movies The Ford Mustang Starred In

Few automobiles in the history of American sports cars have inspired quite as much reverence as the Ford Mustang. That's been true almost since the moment the first Mustang was unveiled to the masses — a momentous event that Ford actually orchestrated for the 1964 World's Fair in New York. The iconic vehicle's debut came after several years of development by Ford's design and engineering teams. The World's Fair showcase unfolded with the requisite fanfare, complete with a ride developed by Walt Disney himself that ferried attendees around the fairgrounds in a Mustang convertible.

Advertisement

It's fitting that the Mustang arrived with that level of pomp, as it's remained a fixture of pop culture ever since. That includes name drops by notable artists in the pop music arena, as well as Ford Mustangs being front and center in dozens of films and TV shows over the years.

In fact, the Mustang has received so many Hollywood closeups that it's virtually impossible to cite them all in a single list. However, it's considerably easier to shine a spotlight on some of the more memorable movies that have featured the car. These feature films are legit must-sees for fans of the Ford Mustang.