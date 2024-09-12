Which Ford Mustang Was In The 'Need For Speed' Movie?

Adapting video games for the big screen has historically proven difficult, with Hollywood studios producing more misses than hits over the years. If its current 23% Rotten Tomatoes critical score is any indication, film critics largely deemed 2014's "Need for Speed" a film fit for the former category. Even still, the racing movie — adapted from the hit video game series of the same name — fared well enough at the worldwide box office, with a certain set of gearhead moviegoers likely lining up more to see the souped-up cars than a good movie.

Advertisement

"Need for Speed" was advertised as a starring vehicle for "Breaking Bad" alum Aaron Paul. However, the parade of horsepower-hungry vehicles featured in the film were the real stars of the show, and "Need for Speed" more than delivered the goods on the car front. It showcases everything from American muscle icons like a '66 Pontiac GTO and a '69 Ford Gran Torino, to flashier European builds like the U.S.-banned Koenigsegg Agera. As impressive as the vehicles are, one particular car earned far more screen-time than its counterparts, and that's the 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 driven by Paul's character, a speed-seeking car customizer named Tobey.

The vehicle makes its first appearance just past the film's 20-minute mark, doing so without the recognizable modern Mustang frame. And when the finished product debuts moments later, its revealed to be a Shelby worthy of the extended close-up it receives.

Advertisement