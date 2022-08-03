The Real Reason Aaron Paul's Car In Need For Speed Is Banned In The US

Aaron Paul got behind the wheel of some fast vehicles in "Need For Speed," but speed isn't the only reason his race-winning hypercar was banned from driving on U.S. soil. In the film, Paul's character Tobey had many crazy chases and death-defying close calls driving a Shelby GT500. However, the car that actually put him on his path to redemption — as well as the one that granted him his sweet victory in the film's culmination — was the Koenigsegg Agera. Now, Koenigseggs are known for taking multiple spots when it comes to the most expensive cars ever produced, and the Agera is no different.

First making its debut at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show, the Agera marked the Swedish supercar manufacturer's 15th anniversary (via Motor Authority). It took Koenigsegg's groundbreaking CC model and turned it into an even better hypercar that produced a monstrous 910 horsepower. In addition, the Agera also showcased a new type of interior lighting system Koenigsegg calls "Ghost Lights." Those who recall the first time the Agera was introduced to Tobey in "Need For Speed" would also remember how his rival Dino — portrayed by actor Dominic Cooper — regarded them.

Dino claims his uncle's three Ageras are basically illegal in the U.S., and that their records technically don't even exist. Well, he wasn't lying, and there's a pretty good reason why people can't see Ageras driving around on American roads bearing legal license plates.