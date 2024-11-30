6 Car Accessories You Probably Didn't Know Harley-Davidson Makes

If you're into motorcycles, you've almost definitely heard of Harley-Davidson. The historic brand is responsible for building some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time and is known today for its beefy cruiser bikes. Even if you're not into motorcycles, you've likely heard the Harley-Davidson name, and you may even be able to recognize its famous logo around town. But did you know that the legendary motorcycle manufacturer also makes car accessories?

If not, don't beat yourself up. Harley-Davidson is, first and foremost, a motorcycle company, and its primary business is building and selling bikes and bike-related gear. However, that doesn't mean that many of the brand's fans don't also own or drive cars with four wheels on a regular basis. For that fan group, Harley offers a surprisingly large assortment of car and auto-related accessories. These items are among the many things that you may not have realized Harley-Davidson makes, and the official Harley website stocks everything from tools and clothing to jewelry, children's toys, kitchen instruments, as well as various car and truck accessories.

We checked out the iconic brand's inventory of car accessories for ourselves, and we found six super fun and useful items. We chose these accessories based on things like product application, user reviews, and price, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, let's check out six car accessories that you probably didn't know Harley-Davidson makes.

