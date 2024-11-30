6 Car Accessories You Probably Didn't Know Harley-Davidson Makes
If you're into motorcycles, you've almost definitely heard of Harley-Davidson. The historic brand is responsible for building some of the most iconic motorcycles of all time and is known today for its beefy cruiser bikes. Even if you're not into motorcycles, you've likely heard the Harley-Davidson name, and you may even be able to recognize its famous logo around town. But did you know that the legendary motorcycle manufacturer also makes car accessories?
If not, don't beat yourself up. Harley-Davidson is, first and foremost, a motorcycle company, and its primary business is building and selling bikes and bike-related gear. However, that doesn't mean that many of the brand's fans don't also own or drive cars with four wheels on a regular basis. For that fan group, Harley offers a surprisingly large assortment of car and auto-related accessories. These items are among the many things that you may not have realized Harley-Davidson makes, and the official Harley website stocks everything from tools and clothing to jewelry, children's toys, kitchen instruments, as well as various car and truck accessories.
We checked out the iconic brand's inventory of car accessories for ourselves, and we found six super fun and useful items. We chose these accessories based on things like product application, user reviews, and price, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, let's check out six car accessories that you probably didn't know Harley-Davidson makes.
Floor mats to keep your vehicle clean
Some of the more surprising car and truck accessories sold by Harley-Davidson include floor mats. If you don't already know, car floor mats are designed to protect our vehicles' interiors from dirt, grime, debris, and wear. Aftermarket floor mats, like those sold by WeatherTech and the Harley versions covered here, are usually made from thick rubber and provide a solid barrier between your dirty shoes and your car's carpet. These rubber accessories are especially handy for people living in areas subject to harsh weather. For example, if you live somewhere that experiences heavy winters with lots of snowfall, rubber floor mats can go a long way toward protecting your car's carpet and preventing the development of things like mold, stains, and unpleasant odors.
If you're in the market for a set of floor mats or simply want to combine your love of motorcycles with your daily driver, the Harley-Davidson Skull Floor Mats could be worth checking out. Featuring the iconic "Willie G. skull," the mats come in a universal size that Harley claims will fit most modern vehicles. The set includes one driver's side mat and one passenger's mat, and each mat measures 25 inches long by 16.125 inches wide.
The designs are hand-poured into the mat molds to prevent deterioration and fading, while an included anchor system is designed to keep the mats secured to the floor and prevent dangerous situations in which the mats interfere with your gas or brake pedals. The set comes with a limited 90-day warranty, costs $55.00, and features a perfect 5 out of 5 stars based on a handful of customer reviews.
Leather steering wheel cover
A lot of Harley-Davidson accessories are made from leather. The material is ubiquitous in the motorcycle world, thanks to its durability and the outlaw image it can evoke. So, it's no surprise that many of the manufacturer's non-motorcycle products are also built using leather, at least in part. One of those accessories is a car steering wheel cover. While not essential, these items are designed to help us grip the steering wheel better, and some of them even provide secondary benefits, like enhanced comfort or protection against the cold.
For hog fans who also drive a car regularly, the Harley-Davidson Leather Steering Wheel Cover could be a solid buy. Built using genuine leather, the cover features the legendary Harley Bar & Shield logo and provides a universal size that fits most vehicles. The grip is constructed to be comfortable during both cold and warm months, while the slip-on design makes installation quick and simple.
Despite offering a universal size, Harley cautions fans that the cover may not fit wheels smaller than 14.5 inches or larger than 15 inches in diameter. However, considering the average steering wheel size falls between those two numbers, the cover should, indeed, fit most modern vehicles. The Harley steering wheel cover costs $45.00, comes with a limited 90-day warranty, and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews.
A set of seat covers
Seat covers are another car accessory that you may be surprised to learn that Harley-Davidson makes and sells. However, in reality, the legendary motorcycle manufacturer actually provides a few different options when it comes to automotive seat covers, including a couple of different styles, as well as various packs that include other goodies like floor mats or a steering wheel cover. Like floor mats, seat covers are designed to help us keep our cars' interiors looking fresh. As the name implies, they work by slipping over your stock seats and providing a barrier between you and the fabric underneath. Outside of helping to keep our car seats clean, some covers also do extra things like providing heating or cooling or extra padding for enhanced comfort.
If you're in the market for a new set of seat covers and you're a hardcore Harley fan, you may want to look into the Harley-Davidson Silhouette Seat Cover 2 Pack. Featuring two seat covers with the iconic Bar & Shield logo, the kit is designed to provide a universal fit for most mainstream vehicles. The covers are built from durable polyvinyl that provides a leather-like feel without the extra cost or moral conundrum and are designed to be resistant to spilled liquids, food, and various debris.
Each cover features a rear-facing cargo pocket, allowing backseat passengers to store small items, while the fabric is easy to clean using towels and wipes. The Harley-Davidson seat cover two-pack costs $98.00, comes with a standard 90-day limited warranty, and features 3.8 out of 5 stars based on various user reviews.
Bar & Shield step hitch cover
If you own a pickup truck or SUV with a tow package, you may already realize how important hitch covers can be. These devices allow us to protect the hitch receiver when not in use by preventing water and other debris from getting inside. If you don't know what a hitch receiver is, it's the square-shaped tube that you slide the actual hitch into before hooking up a trailer. Some people leave their hitches attached to the receiver at all times.
However, for those who like to remove the hitch when not in use, using a hitch cover to protect the receiver is a wise move. Not only can a hitch cover help protect your receiver, but many of them have secondary features like a step, which make them one of the coolest and most unique exterior accessories for truck owners.
If you're a Harley fan and a truck owner, you may be surprised and pleased to learn that the company sells a Bar & Shield Step Hitch Cover. Featuring an 8.75-inch by 4.5-inch step, the Harley hitch cover provides protection and practicality. It's designed to fit 2-inch receivers, but you'll need to provide your own hitch pin to secure it to the vehicle. The cover is constructed of solid metal and features the legendary Harley logo, while the three-hole design means you can attach it to nearly every type of receiver. The Harley step cover costs $75.00, comes with a limited 90-day warranty, and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on dozens of customer reviews.
Auto coaster pack
Here's one that will really surprise you. Harley-Davidson sells coasters for your car. That's right, coasters — you know, the things we use to prevent leaving rings behind when placing glasses of cold liquid on wooden surfaces. If you didn't realize that car coasters are a thing, don't worry. However, they're actually pretty clever when you think about it. Unlike with expensive wooden furniture, there's really no danger of leaving behind rings in your car, but cold beverages can do a lot of sweating in a warm vehicle. All of that sweat tends to pool up in car cup holders. It can be extremely difficult to clean that water up, and the moisture can lead to things like a buildup of dust or mold.
If you're a motorcycle lover and you're interested in a set of coasters for your car, you might want to check out the Harley-Davidson Silhouette Auto Coaster 2 Pack. The set includes two durable PVC coasters emblazoned with Harley's iconic Bar & Shield logo. Each coaster is trimmable, meaning you can customize the fit for your car, while the food-grade PVC material is non-toxic and built to stand up against harsh use.
The coasters are designed to absorb and catch liquid spills and drips, as well as various other messes. However, they are not designed for use on wooden furniture, and Harley cautions buyers that the coasters should only be used in cars. The coaster two-pack costs $10.00, comes with Harley's 90-day limited warranty and features a perfect 5 out of 5 stars based on various customer reviews.
Chrome car license plate frame
You may have noticed that some drivers use special or customized license plate covers or frames on their cars. While they're neither necessary nor mandatory, license plate frames are a fun and popular way for motorists to add a little bit of personal style to their vehicles. It's common to see license plate frames that showcase personal interests, like a favorite sports team or anime, and you can frequently find these accessories in auto parts stores. However, you may be surprised to learn that Harley-Davidson also sells car license plate frames for its fans who want to add a little motorcycle flare to their passenger vehicles.
If you're looking for a sleek car license plate frame that showcases your enthusiasm for the classic bike brand, the Harley-Davidson Script Chrome Auto License Plate Frame could be right up your alley. The frame is built from solid metal, measures 12 inches by 6 inches, and comes with pre-drilled holes designed to fit most standard cars and trailers. The minimalist frame is mostly a dull-silver-chrome color and comes with the Harley name and logo on the bottom. The frame is easy and quick to clean using basic soap and water, and it comes with the Harley 90-day limited warranty. The chrome license plate frame costs $40.00 and boasts 5 out of 5 stars based on numerous Harley customer reviews.
Why did we choose to include these accessories?
We chose to feature these accessories based on a few criteria: price, product features, and user reviews. First of all, we didn't want to include anything too pricey. These are accessories after all, meaning they don't need to cost an arm and a leg. Every item covered here costs less than $100, and several of them even cost less than $50. Next, we looked for fun and useful accessories for car owners. Every product on this list provides real value to motorists, as well as offers an excellent opportunity for drivers to showcase their love of the Harley-Davidson brand. Finally, we checked out what other buyers had to say, and we prioritized products with the highest user ratings.
All that said remember to consider your own needs and tastes when buying accessories for your car. Check to make sure each item will fit your vehicle and that it will address your requirements. Taking a couple of minutes to think things over can help you buy the right products without unnecessary hassles or headaches.