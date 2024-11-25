6 Tips For Avoiding Fake Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect days to snag some last-minute outfits for the upcoming festive season, bundled promotions for services, discounted fares for your next holiday, or even gifts for your loved ones. In the past, lining up for the mall to open, rummaging through bins, or pushing strangers away from the sale rack was a right of passage for people who would fight for good Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. These days, the sales are a little less barbaric due to the rise of online shopping, wherein all you have to do is make a few clicks to enjoy the low prices.

That said, online shopping introduces a whole new set of problems, especially with so many new platforms and millions of new sellers each year. Because scammers are prevalent online, it can be difficult to keep track of all of them and even more challenging to evaluate whether every deal is legitimate or not. Not to mention, another reason Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be such risky days for online shopping is because bad actors take advantage of the sense of urgency there is on a seasonal deal.

Thankfully, to protect yourself from fake online deals, there are several things you can do including securing your payment methods, inspecting the sales channels for social proof, and so on. Here are a few tips on how to do all of this before confirming your purchase.

