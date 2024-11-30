Why Your Milwaukee Battery Charger Is Flashing Red And Green (And How To Fix It)
Milwaukee is one of the leading power tool brands in the world and with good reason. The company has many high-tech and innovative products to help with nearly any type of project, whether you're renovating a room in your home, maintaining your vehicle, or working on the job site. However, just like any other technology on the market, you may run into issues or defects with your Milwaukee products, especially concerning the delicacy of batteries and their chargers.
Milwaukee has developed some impressive battery systems and integrated a few battery classes. These batteries align with different types of battery chargers, including the incredibly fast super chargers. These chargers come with diagnostic light signals to indicate exactly what is happening when the battery is in its holding. A continuous red light means it's charging, and a continuous green light indicates that the battery is fully charged.
However, the charger also tells you if something is wrong, and considering Milwaukee batteries are quite expensive, it's nice to know what exactly is going on with your changer if something is off. If the red light is flashing quickly, that means that the battery is either too hot or too cold. Given that they are lithium-ion, they are required to charge at the proper temperature else they could get damaged. However, if you find that your charger has turned into a Christmas decoration due to the red and green flashing sequence, that means something completely different.
Flashing red and green: what it means and how to fix it
There are a couple of reasons that your Milwaukee battery charger is flashing red and green. The most likely reason is that the battery itself is not fully connected in the charging bay. If you look at your battery and the charger, you'll see the same number of connection points that have to sit directly on top of each other. To fix this, simply remove the battery pack and insert it back into the charger. You can try using a bit more pressure to ensure it gets seated correctly— however, don't overly force the battery in and chance breaking something.
If reinserting the battery doesn't work and your charger is still flashing red and green, Milwaukee suggests removing the battery pack and unplugging the charger for at least two minutes. During that time, we recommend glancing at the connectors on both the battery and the charger to see if they need to be cleaned. Milwaukee states to use compressed air or mild soap and a damp cloth, but do not use abrasive cleaning agents or solvents because they could ruin the plastics and other insulated parts. Furthermore, you'll want to make sure everything is dry before trying to connect the two components again.
After all of this, if your Milwaukee charger is still flashing red and green, you could have a defective battery. We'd suggest reaching out to a Milwaukee service facility, especially if your battery is still under Milwaukee's warranty.