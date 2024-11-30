Why Your Milwaukee Battery Charger Is Flashing Red And Green (And How To Fix It)

Milwaukee is one of the leading power tool brands in the world and with good reason. The company has many high-tech and innovative products to help with nearly any type of project, whether you're renovating a room in your home, maintaining your vehicle, or working on the job site. However, just like any other technology on the market, you may run into issues or defects with your Milwaukee products, especially concerning the delicacy of batteries and their chargers.

Advertisement

Milwaukee has developed some impressive battery systems and integrated a few battery classes. These batteries align with different types of battery chargers, including the incredibly fast super chargers. These chargers come with diagnostic light signals to indicate exactly what is happening when the battery is in its holding. A continuous red light means it's charging, and a continuous green light indicates that the battery is fully charged.

However, the charger also tells you if something is wrong, and considering Milwaukee batteries are quite expensive, it's nice to know what exactly is going on with your changer if something is off. If the red light is flashing quickly, that means that the battery is either too hot or too cold. Given that they are lithium-ion, they are required to charge at the proper temperature else they could get damaged. However, if you find that your charger has turned into a Christmas decoration due to the red and green flashing sequence, that means something completely different.

Advertisement