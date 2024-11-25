4 Of GMC's Most Iconic Square Body Trucks

In the world of old body style pickup trucks, it's often difficult to find people that agree on much; however, most will agree that square-body trucks are some of the best-looking designs ever produced. The term square body, of course, describes the truck's boxy exterior, a feature many find quite endearing. While Chevrolet is the car brand most closely associated with square-body trucks, GMC put its brand on some iconic square-body trucks as well.

Advertisement

Historically, there isn't a lot of difference between Chevrolet and GMC pickups. Mechanically, they use nearly identical drivetrains, suspension components, and sheet metal. Notable differences often lie in the grille and headlight assemblies, interior finishes, and tech features, with the GMC typically featuring slightly more upscale components.

One of the most successful models in GM's history, Chevrolet and GMC produced square-body pickup trucks from 1973 to 1987 (or 1991 for heavy-duty models), a period that encompassed the C/K trucks' third generation. With the two GM divisions producing square-body trucks for 15 model years, they aren't necessarily rare, but their popularity to date often makes them worth more today than when they rolled off the assembly line, even when adjusted for inflation.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Ermell via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]