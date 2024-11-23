What Years Did Pontiac Use Snowflake Wheels And Which Models Had Them?

Honeycombs and snowflakes: They're similar, but one is not like the other. If you're wondering what we're talking about, it's wheels. Pontiac made honeycomb wheels from 1971 through '76, but they also made snowflake wheels that lasted from '76 through 1982.

Honeycombs were made by placing a plastic face on a heavy steel wheel (a process referred to as polycasting), making it look like cast aluminum. That's what Pontiac's chief designer, Bill Porter, originally wanted to make the wheels for the Trans Am out of, back in '71. GM nixed the idea then because aluminum cost more than steel.

By 1976, technology had evolved enough that GM could use a new, more streamlined single-casting process to make wheels of aluminum. The design used was a cross-fin pattern that looked so much like a snowflake that car enthusiasts started calling it the snowflake wheel, and it stuck. Pontiac never used the "snowflake" term, though, calling it a "cast aluminum wheel." These 15-by-7-inch wheels were made available on all Firebirds.

Initially, Pontiac intended to sell them in a variety of colors (white, grey, blue, gold, and red), but demand was so great it exceeded supplier capacity. Pontiac released a statement that vehicles other than a Trans Am ordered after Oct. 18, 1976 would instead get Rally II 5-spoke wheels.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]