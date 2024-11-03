What Years Did Pontiac Use Honeycomb Wheels? (And Which Models Had Them)
Before the brand was discontinued, Pontiac offered a ton to the car world. It won fans with some of the fastest cars it ever made, including models such as the Pontiac Firebird, GTO, and a host of others to be celebrated among automotive enthusiasts. It was responsible for a selection of reliable engines, some standout parts, and well-remembered wheel designs. Case in point, honeycomb wheels, which weren't around for long, but made a statement with their unique look during a brief time on the production line.
Pontiac's honeycomb wheels were the brainchild of designer Bill Porter, who was determined to make a wheel set fitting of the Pontiac Trans Am's cutting-edge image. Inspired by geodesic domes, the wheels were introduced way back in 1971, appearing on a handful of select models. These included some of the Trans Am, LeMans, GTO, Grand Prix, and Firebird offerings of the time. The honeycomb wheels remained a constant for Pontiac for a few years after, but by the end of 1976, their time in the spotlight was over.
With the retirement of the honeycomb wheel style in the mid-1970s, what came along to take its place?
[Featured image by zombieite via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
What replaced Pontiac's honeycomb wheels?
As touched on previously, the creation of Pontiac's honeycomb wheel was part of the brand's and Bill Porter's desire for new and exciting ideas. They wanted a visually striking wheel that could fit a range of vehicles and, perhaps most importantly, fit within the company's budget. The wheel was initially envisioned as an aluminum wheel, but due to high production costs, a polycast wheel with a faux-aluminum appearance was created. Once Pontiac was ready to go the aluminum route, it wouldn't be for the honeycomb design.
With the honeycomb's farewell in 1976, for 1977, an all-new design was offered for new Pontiac Firebird models. The redesigned, single-casting, aluminum wheel, known colloquially as the snowflake, took over from the honeycomb. This name, which wasn't officially used by Pontiac, came as a result of its cross-fin pattern. The snowflake wheel would be produced under the Pontiac banner until 1982, with its application on the third-generation Firebird.
Despite being discontinued for almost half a century at the time of publication, Pontiac honeycomb wheels — hardly one of the weirdest attempts to literally reinvent the wheel — are still present on the aftermarket. Unfortunately, a few key factors make getting decent ones a trying task.
Getting a good set of honeycomb wheels isn't easy these days
Decades after its honeycomb wheels were phased out, Pontiac closed its doors in 2010. Therefore, it's no surprise that tracking down authentic replacement parts for all Pontiac models can be a challenge. Seeing as their heyday was in the 1970s, finding genuine honeycomb wheels is difficult.
Given their age and use over time, honeycomb wheels in mint condition aren't frequently stumbled upon. More often than not, you're likely to come by listings for those that have clearly seen many miles, as although the Polycast material that the wheels are made from is quite durable, it is still susceptible to wear and tear. The wheels alone can go for well over $100 — for a single used wheel. A full set ready to be attached to your classic Pontiac of choice can cost over $1,000 depending on the condition, the seller, and other factors.