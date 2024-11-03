What Years Did Pontiac Use Honeycomb Wheels? (And Which Models Had Them)

Before the brand was discontinued, Pontiac offered a ton to the car world. It won fans with some of the fastest cars it ever made, including models such as the Pontiac Firebird, GTO, and a host of others to be celebrated among automotive enthusiasts. It was responsible for a selection of reliable engines, some standout parts, and well-remembered wheel designs. Case in point, honeycomb wheels, which weren't around for long, but made a statement with their unique look during a brief time on the production line.

Pontiac's honeycomb wheels were the brainchild of designer Bill Porter, who was determined to make a wheel set fitting of the Pontiac Trans Am's cutting-edge image. Inspired by geodesic domes, the wheels were introduced way back in 1971, appearing on a handful of select models. These included some of the Trans Am, LeMans, GTO, Grand Prix, and Firebird offerings of the time. The honeycomb wheels remained a constant for Pontiac for a few years after, but by the end of 1976, their time in the spotlight was over.

With the retirement of the honeycomb wheel style in the mid-1970s, what came along to take its place?

