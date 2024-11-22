Can You Put Oil In A Hot Engine (And Should You?)

There are many reasons why it's better to let your car's engine cool down before checking the oil level with the dipstick or when draining or changing the oil. Hot synthetic oil could reach over 200 F° and burn your hands and skin. Moreover, letting a hot engine cool down for 5 to 10 minutes allows the recirculating oil to drain inside the sump, allowing for more accurate measurements when checking the oil level.

However, is it safe to put fresh oil into a hot engine? I do it constantly when needed, and the only thing to worry about is dealing with the intense heat inside the engine bay. If you want to add oil when the level is low or after doing some hot laps around the racetrack, it is safe to do so, provided you wear safety gear (some gloves and protective eyewear) and shut off the engine before proceeding.

Unlike opening a radiator cap, where there's a considerable risk of scalding or burning if you attempt to open it while hot, there is no such danger in opening the oil cap of a hot engine, provided you turn off the motor first. If you do so while the engine is running, hot oil could spray everywhere, causing a huge mess and possibly burn injuries.

