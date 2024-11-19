Ryobi Vs. DeWalt: Who Sells The Better Tire Inflator (According To Users)

There are many top-rated tire inflators to keep in your vehicle in case of an emergency or if you plan on off-roading and need to air down. However, if you're invested in a power tool battery line or are researching which one would work best for you, many tool companies have a version of a tire inflator. Typically, these inflators tend to fall within the 120-160 PSI and don't move air fast enough to warrant a CFM rating. Nonetheless, they are incredibly convenient and much easier to work with than other tire inflators with alligator clips to hook up to power.

Both Ryobi and DeWalt have reliable tire inflators that go head-to-head with each other in terms of capabilities. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ High Pressure Inflator retails at $40 for the tool-only option. It's $90 with a 2.0 Ah battery and charger. DeWalt's 20V MAX Electric Portable Inflator is a bit more pricy at $140 for tool-only. It jumps up to $213 for the 3.0 Ah battery and charger bundle.

Keep in mind that these prices are normal for these brands. DeWalt, along with Milwaukee and Makita, is considered a high-end brand. Ryobi, a widely beloved tool company and sister company to Milwaukee, is considered mid-range. However, with these specific tire inflators, is one truly better than the other?