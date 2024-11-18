Is The Chevy Corvair Considered A 'Classic,' And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The Chevrolet Corvair was a rear-engine car manufactured between 1960 and 1969, becoming GM's first vehicle powered by an all-aluminum, air-cooled, flat-six engine. It also happened to be the first Detroit-built car with a unibody design. Since the engine was in the back, all of the car's weight sat behind the rear swing axle, giving it the propensity to spin out and potentially roll over.

Advertisement

Making matters worse, in 1965, political activist and consumer advocate Ralph Nader released a book called "Unsafe at Any Speed" wherein he took GM to task for Corvair's safety issues and extrapolated that to claim the entire automobile industry had a complete and total disregard for public safety as a whole when it came to designing vehicles. This book was instrumental in passing the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act in 1966, which allowed the government to create a legion of safety standards that the entire automobile industry had to follow if they wanted to sell cars in the United States.

Even as recently as 2017, the Corvair made it onto Time Magazine's list of "50 Worst Cars of All Time," citing the spinning-out problem along with other issues, like a single-piece steering column capable of skewering the driver, constant oil leaks, and a heating system that blew harmful engine fumes into the main cabin. Despite all those problems, "Car and Driver" called it a "poor man's Porsche" during a 1963 road test, and it's now considered a "classic car" in most collector circles.

Advertisement

[Featured image by dave_7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]