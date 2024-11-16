What You Need To Know Before Buying An Engine From Japan
If you're into cars, you probably already know that everyone has their thing. Sure, some people just love anything with wheels and an engine, but most gearheads tend to have one favorite brand or type of car. For example, some people are devoted and diehard muscle car fans, while others prefer pickup trucks or sports cars. The list goes on and on, but some of the most popular types of vehicles in the car scene today come from a Japanese brand. Japanese domestic market (JDM) engines, parts, and entire vehicles, in particular, are especially coveted in the car world. That love of JDM parts is so strong that many enthusiasts seek out engines and other components from Japan for import into the United States.
While there are various places online to buy JDM parts, importing auto parts from overseas isn't always the same as shopping on Amazon. There are several things you need to know before buying anything, but especially an engine from Japan, from understanding the law surrounding imports and the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines to knowing what type of engine to buy and whether it will fit your vehicle. Fortunately, we'll cover it all. As a former professional auto repair technician and someone who has always been involved in the JDM car scene, I'll break it down and share some expert tips. So, here's what you need to know before buying an engine from Japan.
Understanding current EPA guidelines is vital
First of all, JDM engines are legal in the United States — provided they meet current EPA guidelines, that is. That means that some engines may not be legal in their current state. If you plan to buy an engine from Japan, you'll need to research it thoroughly. Look into its original specifications and what type of emissions control system it has. If the car you put the engine into is old enough, it may be exempt from emissions guidelines, depending on where you live, which leads us to our next point: don't just research the engine.
You also need to investigate the local laws in your state. In the U.S., a car may be legal in one state but illegal in the neighboring state. Don't rely on blanket statements about an engine's legality because the original source may live somewhere with different laws. Do your own research and determine whether the engine you want will comply with local guidelines.
Finally, note that just because the engine is illegal to drive on the street doesn't mean it's illegal to import. If you plan to build a special race car or you have the know-how and tools to modify the engine to make it legal, you're perfectly free to buy an engine from Japan, whether it complies with current EPA guidelines or not. Just make sure you're following the laws regarding imports in general and you should be fine.
Finding the right importer is critical
It's vital that you understand current EPA guidelines when buying an engine from Japan. However, it's arguably even more important that you find and work with the right importer. That's because knowledgeable and reputable importers should know the EPA guidelines inside and out, which means that even if you don't understand every last line of the Clean Air Act yourself, the importer can help guide you through the process.
If you're interested in buying an engine from Japan, it's critical that you take some time to research JDM parts vendors and importers. Check the About Us pages to learn about the company's history and the methods they use to source parts. Look into its inspection and vetting processes and whether or not it offers a warranty or some kind of guarantee on its products and services. Reputable importers will conduct their own testing and perform inspections of the engines and parts they offer to ensure they meet EPA guidelines prior to putting them up for sale. That means that if you shop with the right company, you can relieve yourself of a lot of the stress involved in finding and testing an engine from Japan.
You need to understand the warranty information and shipping process
Part of finding the right importer means familiarizing yourself with their warranty policy. It's an important step that you cannot skip if you want to protect your wallet and give yourself peace of mind. When researching importers, be sure to check their warranty page if they have one. Check out the terms of the guarantee as well as its duration. If the company doesn't provide a warranty page or any clear information about product guarantees, you should ask for that information. If they can't provide you with any information or the company flat-out doesn't provide warranties, you should continue looking for a different importer.
The next part of this step is understanding exactly how the buying process works. As mentioned, importing a large product like an engine from overseas is a bit different than stocking up on household supplies using Amazon. You need to remember that Japan is pretty far away, and you should be prepared for extended shipping times, especially considering that engines are large, heavy, and can be difficult to transport. Also, remember that part of the buying process may involve various inspections, so it's wise to be patient and not expect the engine to arrive overnight. Finally, you may have to pay fees depending on your location and the importer you use. Some companies charge different delivery fees based on the area in which you live. They may also provide different services with diverse prices — for example, some importers will help you load the engine into your truck or onto your trailer, while others may drop it at your doorstep.
It helps to prepare your car beforehand
Remember how we mentioned that you should be prepared for extended shipping times? Well, that time spent waiting doesn't have to be wasted. In fact, it's an excellent opportunity to prepare your car for the new engine that you're buying from Japan.
This step is a bit more involved than it may appear at first glance. Preparing your car doesn't just mean removing the old engine. For one, you need to do a substantial amount of research beforehand to ensure that the new motor will fit into the engine bay — ideally, you should look this information up before you order your new engine. You'll also need to determine whether the existing drivetrain, which includes things like the transmission and axles, will work with the new engine. If not, you'll have to buy new parts and install them before you can make your JDM engine run.
Once you've done your research and you've picked out and ordered your engine, you should start physically preparing the car. Now is the time to remove the old engine and install any necessary parts before the new JDM motor arrives. It's also a great time to gather the tools and supplies you'll need for the engine swap. Things like fluid drain pans, cleaning solutions, towels, and various hand tools will be all but essential. You'll also need an engine hoist, but that's something you can rent if you don't have your own.
Knocking out these steps beforehand will not only make the installation process quicker and easier. It will also help you familiarize yourself with the engine bay and the vehicle's accessory components, which can make a huge difference when installing the new motor.