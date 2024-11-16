If you're into cars, you probably already know that everyone has their thing. Sure, some people just love anything with wheels and an engine, but most gearheads tend to have one favorite brand or type of car. For example, some people are devoted and diehard muscle car fans, while others prefer pickup trucks or sports cars. The list goes on and on, but some of the most popular types of vehicles in the car scene today come from a Japanese brand. Japanese domestic market (JDM) engines, parts, and entire vehicles, in particular, are especially coveted in the car world. That love of JDM parts is so strong that many enthusiasts seek out engines and other components from Japan for import into the United States.

While there are various places online to buy JDM parts, importing auto parts from overseas isn't always the same as shopping on Amazon. There are several things you need to know before buying anything, but especially an engine from Japan, from understanding the law surrounding imports and the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines to knowing what type of engine to buy and whether it will fit your vehicle. Fortunately, we'll cover it all. As a former professional auto repair technician and someone who has always been involved in the JDM car scene, I'll break it down and share some expert tips. So, here's what you need to know before buying an engine from Japan.