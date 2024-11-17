11 Products Yamaha Makes Besides Motorcycles

E-bikes are becoming a more and more popular way for people to get around. These electric bicycles come equipped with batteries and motors to give riders a helping hand. You might not know, though, that Yamaha has not only been involved in the industry for some 30 years but was one of the pioneers behind the idea of an e-bike. Back in 1993, the Yamaha Motor Company developed its Power Assist System bicycle, which used an electric motor to provide assistance to the rider when it came to pedaling.

Advertisement

Since that time, Yamaha has remained as a manufacturer of e-bikes and has extended its range to cover all rider needs. For those who value fitness and want ultimate performance, the Crosscore series is a great option. Starting from $2,999, this bicycle is designed for use in urban areas. There's also the Wabash RT, which is intended for use on gravel roads, and the Civante — an e-bike that can reach up to 28 mph on roads. Finally, Yamaha also offers the YDX-Moro Pro for mountain biking.

All these bicycles feature Yamaha's power assist technology. This automatically detects the level of effort the rider is giving and the speed of the bike to provide an ideal amount of additional pedaling force through the motor. This can be adjusted to provide even more help for trickier areas, such as hills.

Advertisement