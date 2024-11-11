What Engine Powers The 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance & How Much HP Does It Have?
Mercedes-AMG never fails to up the stakes with its new creations. Case in point: the new AMG S63 E Performance, a car that SlashGear's Chris Davies referred to as "a six-figure sports sedan that will not only have you asking yourself why such a behemoth even exists, but potentially be melting your eyeballs while you do so." The brand recently unveiled the hybridized version of its AMG GT Coupe, and it's a car that could merit more superlatives from Mr. Davies than the hot AMG S-Class.
The 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the latest iteration of the three-pointed star's supercar-baiting grand touring sports coupe, and it's the quickest accelerating of any AMG series production vehicle. Powering the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is a handbuilt 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged and direct-injected V8 gas engine that produces 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it has a 201-horsepower electric motor on the rear axle. The electric unit includes a two-speed transmission and a limited-slip differential. The motor draws power from a 6.1 kWh AMG High-Performance Battery above the rear axle.
With its plug-in hybrid powertrain making a combined 805 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft of torque, Mercedes-AMG claims the GT 63 S E Performance can rush from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.7 seconds. Moreover, it has an electronically limited 199 mph top speed, making it a monster on the road or track.
Looking the part
The non-hybrid Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is among the best-looking Mercedes-Benz models in the brand's illustrious history, and the second-gen AMG GT that debuted for the 2024 model year deserves similar accolades. However, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance has a few custom styling cues. It has E Performance badges on the front fenders and a red GT G3 S badge on the rear. The tailpipes have twin trapezoidal exhaust tips, while the brakes are carbon ceramic with bronze six-piston calipers on the front and single-piston floating calipers on the rear.
Keeping it planted on the road is a retractable rear spoiler and a front underbody carbon duct that sucks the vehicle onto the road while reducing front axle lift. The standard hardware includes active rear-wheel steering and an AMG Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilization. And since the AMG GT 63 S is a plug-in hybrid, it has a four-stage energy recovery system, which includes a mode for one-pedal driving like in an electric car. Mercedes-AMG said that energy recovery starts when the driver takes their foot off the accelerator pedal, and the system can feed back up to 100 kW to the battery when braking or slowing down.