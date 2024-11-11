What Engine Powers The 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance & How Much HP Does It Have?

Mercedes-AMG never fails to up the stakes with its new creations. Case in point: the new AMG S63 E Performance, a car that SlashGear's Chris Davies referred to as "a six-figure sports sedan that will not only have you asking yourself why such a behemoth even exists, but potentially be melting your eyeballs while you do so." The brand recently unveiled the hybridized version of its AMG GT Coupe, and it's a car that could merit more superlatives from Mr. Davies than the hot AMG S-Class.

The 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the latest iteration of the three-pointed star's supercar-baiting grand touring sports coupe, and it's the quickest accelerating of any AMG series production vehicle. Powering the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is a handbuilt 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged and direct-injected V8 gas engine that produces 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it has a 201-horsepower electric motor on the rear axle. The electric unit includes a two-speed transmission and a limited-slip differential. The motor draws power from a 6.1 kWh AMG High-Performance Battery above the rear axle.

With its plug-in hybrid powertrain making a combined 805 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft of torque, Mercedes-AMG claims the GT 63 S E Performance can rush from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.7 seconds. Moreover, it has an electronically limited 199 mph top speed, making it a monster on the road or track.

