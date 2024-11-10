6 Alternatives To The Chevrolet Corvette C8 You Can Actually Afford
The eighth-generation Corvette is an extremely appealing sports car. In my 15+ years as an automotive writer, I've driven multiple versions of the standard C8, both on the street and on the racetrack. They've all been excellent. I can personally attest to their high handling limits, astonishing straight-line performance, and thoroughly livable daily-driving characteristics. The big power from the standard 6.2-liter V8 gives it plenty of gusto and the available Z06 and ZR1 models, with even-bigger horsepower ratings, lend new meaning to the word speed. But for all that performance, there's a pretty high price.
A base-model 2025 Corvette Stingray 1LT is a relative performance bargain for its class, but it starts at a hefty $69,995 (including $1,695 destination fee). The hybrid-powered Corvette E-Ray starts at $108,595 and getting a Corvette powered by the screaming 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 under the hood of the Z06 will set you back at least $116,795. The expected price for the new ZR1 is well into the six-figures, with some estimates as high as $200,000. Comparatively, as of July 2024, the average price of a new vehicle in the United States was just over $48,000. That's a far cry from the $70-200k range. So, with those numbers in mind, let's look at some lively, engaging vehicles that could give you a piece of the Corvette experience without such a hefty price tag — whether they're new or used.
Mid-engine performance via the Porsche Cayman
The current 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman has a base MSRP of $74,795 (including $1,995 destination fee), which is slightly more than the base trim level of the C8 Corvette. So, a new one isn't exactly an affordable alternative. Thankfully, many previous versions of the Cayman are available on the used marketplace for significantly less money. The first Cayman launched in 2006, so used models go back quite a way and have impressive performance across multiple variants.
Based on the Porsche Boxster convertible, the Cayman was the hardtop version of the two-seater sports car. Like the current C8 Corvette, the Cayman is a mid-engine sports car powered by rear-wheel drive — so consider those boxes ticked. On auction websites like Cars and Bids, early Caymans (known as the 987.1) in decent condition range in price from around $15,000 to $20,000. Later models like the 987.2 (2009-2012) and the 981 (2014-2016) sell for a bit more, but they still offer impressive performance for the money, ranging from $20,000-$50,000 for one in good condition. Power and performance varies depending on which year of the Cayman you go with, but there's a lot to like, including some excellent six-cylinder engine choices and a few spicy four-cylinder powerplants.
Muscle car vibes from the sixth-generation Camaro
For the time being, Chevy has killed off the Camaro, but that doesn't mean all the used ones have been snatched up. The sixth-generation Camaro lasted from 2016 to 2024 and there were a lot of good models to choose from in that time period, many of which were powered by big, burly V8s. Base power came from turbocharged four-cylinder engines and a V6, but the available V8 was the best fit for the Camaro's personality. The 2016 SS models got a 6.2-liter V8 that put out 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. Eventually, even higher-performance versions of the Camaro would be launched, including the 1LE performance package and ZL1, which upped the ante in a big way.
The ZL1 used a supercharged version of the 6.2-liter V8, producing a menacing 640 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque — that's over 200 horsepower more than the standard C8 Corvette, and nearly as much as the Z06's 670 horses. Unlike the Corvette, the Camaro is a 2+2 muscle car that offers the benefit of a back seat, but functionally, I've found it's best to treat it as a two-seater. The back seat should basically be considered extra luggage space or, at worst, in-case-of-emergency seating. Prices for used sixth-gen Camaros range from $15,000 all the way up to $80,000 for unique models, but relatively low-mileage ZL1's have sold recently in the $50,000 to $60,000 price range with Camaro SS selling for even less.
Gasp: a Ford Mustang!
With the Camaro and the Challenger discontinued, the current Ford Mustang is the only muscle car left from the Big Three (Chevy, Dodge, and Ford). But even if it weren't in a class of one, the Mustang would still be an excellent choice. Prices for new Mustangs range from around $32,000 all the way up to $70,000, but there's a sweet spot in the middle, and it's the GT. The 2025 Mustang GT starts at $45,560 (plus $1,595 destination fee) and for that you get a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, a six-speed manual as standard, a limited-slip differential, and some excellent driving characteristics. The V8 puts out 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque — enough to satisfy most enthusiasts — and the Mustang's V8 exhaust note is pretty iconic.
My grandfather was a Chevrolet service manager for decades, and he had a fun saying that he passed along to my father: "There's a four-letter word that starts with 'F' that you don't say in front of your mother: it's Ford." So, would my grandfather consider it sacrilege that I'm recommending a Ford Mustang as an affordable alternative to the Corvette? Probably. Am I still going to do it anyway? You bet. The current Mustang feels agile and sporty, but it's comfortable enough for daily driving or even long road trips. It's an excellent and well-rounded, while also being super enjoyable to drive quickly — a set of characteristics it shares with the Corvette.
A bit of GM luxury and a 6.2-liter V8: the Cadillac CTS-V
If you want just some Corvette power but a bit of luxury and space to go along with it, the Cadillac CTS-V should be one of your first stops. Over the years, the CTS-V was available in a number of different configurations, including a two-door coupe, a sedan, and a wagon. The second generation of the CTS-V is your best bet as an affordable C8 alternative, though. Third-generation models are desirable and have more horsepower, but they're still pretty pricey, ranging from $50,000 to $75,000.
The second-gen CTS-V was available from 2009 to 2015 and depending on their condition, they are in the $30,000 to $50,000 range — much more affordable. Under the hood, the second-generation CTS-V used a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 known as the LSA — essentially a modified version of the LS9 engine that the Corvette ZR1 was running back in those days. The big, blown V8 that powered this hyped-up Caddy produced 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. Despite being stuffed under the hood of a luxury vehicle, it came standard with a six-speed manual. While I don't personally love some of the user interfaces that dawned in Cadillacs of this era, I think it's a small price to pay for such big V8 power in a luxury package.
Getting the fleur-de-lis for less money with previous-generation Corvettes
Previous-generation Corvettes are a great choice for performance value. The C7 is arguably the closest match you'll find for the C8, with lots of modern touches in the cabin and plenty of performance from the available engines. Like the current Corvette, the C7 has nothing but V8 power. The base C7 LT1 V8 produced 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque back in 2014, just shy of the numbers posted by today's base Stingray. Prices for used C7 Corvettes are downright reasonable right now, with several models selling recently on Cars and Bids between $25,000 and $35,000. Low-mileage examples are in the $40,000 to $50,000 range, which is still an impressive bang for the buck.
Having driven and tested a number of C7 Corvettes over the years, I can attest to their comfort, performance, and high fun-factor. They also feel like a pretty big part of Corvette history, as the last model to be produced with a front-engine-rear-drive setup. Fun fact: the badge on the nose of the C8 Corvette carries ties all the way back to the badge placed on the original Vette back in 1953. The fleur-de-lis went missing for a few years from the Corvette badge during the fourth generation, but it returned on the C5, and it remains on the car today. And C7 Corvettes have that badge too — so they'll fit right in at your local Corvette meet.
Toyota GR Supra: a smaller sports car experience
There's no tower of V8 power here, but the Toyota GR Supra does offer serious performance and an engaging driving experience for a price tag that's significantly smaller than that of a C8 Corvette. Under the hood of the 2025 GR Supra is a turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine that makes 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque — hefty numbers for such a small car. Previous model years of the GR Supra offered a four-cylinder engine as well, but that's not the powertrain we'd recommend to replace a Corvette experience.
There are lots of highs you can experience from behind the wheel of the GR Supra. For starters, driving one quickly is easy. The available six-speed manual transmission is easy to shift and feels excellent in your hands. Steering is responsive and engaging, with a real sense of where you're placing the wheels along the best line of a curving road. In my time with the GR Supra, it always felt special. Every time I walked up to it in a parking spot, there was something new to admire about its design. Prices for a new GR Supra range between $56,250 and $59,400 (plus destination and fees), which isn't exactly cheap, but if you can buy a used model, it will likely save you serious money when compared to a C8.