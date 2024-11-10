6 Alternatives To The Chevrolet Corvette C8 You Can Actually Afford

The eighth-generation Corvette is an extremely appealing sports car. In my 15+ years as an automotive writer, I've driven multiple versions of the standard C8, both on the street and on the racetrack. They've all been excellent. I can personally attest to their high handling limits, astonishing straight-line performance, and thoroughly livable daily-driving characteristics. The big power from the standard 6.2-liter V8 gives it plenty of gusto and the available Z06 and ZR1 models, with even-bigger horsepower ratings, lend new meaning to the word speed. But for all that performance, there's a pretty high price.

A base-model 2025 Corvette Stingray 1LT is a relative performance bargain for its class, but it starts at a hefty $69,995 (including $1,695 destination fee). The hybrid-powered Corvette E-Ray starts at $108,595 and getting a Corvette powered by the screaming 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 under the hood of the Z06 will set you back at least $116,795. The expected price for the new ZR1 is well into the six-figures, with some estimates as high as $200,000. Comparatively, as of July 2024, the average price of a new vehicle in the United States was just over $48,000. That's a far cry from the $70-200k range. So, with those numbers in mind, let's look at some lively, engaging vehicles that could give you a piece of the Corvette experience without such a hefty price tag — whether they're new or used.

