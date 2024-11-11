7 American-Brand Cars That You Can't Buy In The USA

While some brands have come and gone over the years, these days most American cars are made by the big three American automakers: Ford, General Motors, and what is now known as Stellantis. It won't surprise you to hear that most American cars, and especially the ones manufactured in the United States, are designed primarily to be sold in the U.S. and Canada, and in some cases, Mexico.

However, there are a few notable exceptions to this rule. American automakers have made numerous attempts to branch out into other markets, such as the nations of Europe. And if you believe they were successful, there's this oceanfront property I'd like to tell you about ...

No matter how much they tried, American automakers simply couldn't convince Europeans and people in some other countries to buy American. This was bad enough on its own, but it became worse when automakers went out of their way to manufacture cars specifically for foreign markets.