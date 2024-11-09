What Happened To The Automobile Used In 1977's The Car & What Kind Was It?

Automobiles and Hollywood go together like peanut butter and chocolate. From the many variations of the Batmobile to the time-jumping DeLorean, James Bond's gadget-laden Aston Martins, and the 1968 Ford Mustang GT in the movie "Bullitt," cars have been and always will be as pop-culturally impactful as the award-winning actors and actresses who star beside them.

Advertisement

Then you have the spooktacular line of films that feature vehicles possessed by some otherworldly entity or helmed by a psychotic driver. In 1971, Steven Spielberg (yes, that Steven Spielberg) directed a made-for-TV movie called "Duel" where a massive tractor-trailer chases after a commuter. In 1974, an ancient life-form on a small Pacific Island takes over a piece of construction equipment and becomes a "Killdozer."

And, of course, you have two of the all-time great Stephen King killer machines. The star of the 1983 film "Christine" was a red 1958 Plymouth Fury, while 1986 not only gave us Emilio Estevez fighting a semi-truck monstrosity with a huge Green Goblin head in "Maximum Overdrive," but we also got to see Estevez's brother Charlie Sheen starring as a cosmic spirit in "The Wraith," driving a Dodge M4S Turbo Interceptor — one of the handful of movie cars that actually exist.

Advertisement

A film that tends to get overlooked by the general public is one released in 1977 simply called "The Car," which featured a custom-designed ride possessed by a phantom, a demon, or maybe even the Devil himself (which was the film's tagline). Under the sinister veneer sat a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III.