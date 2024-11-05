The Unexpectedly Luxurious Toyota Models That Could Rival Cars From Lexus
Toyota and the Volkswagen Group are the unquestioned leaders among the world's automakers, with more than 300 billion dollars in revenue through May of this year, according to Statista. Toyota has been the world's best-seller in terms of volume for the past ten years and moved more than 6.6 million vehicles through this September. That includes the luxury Lexus line, which Toyota launched in 1989 with the LS 400 and ES 250.
The name was chosen to evoke quality and sophistication, and the logo was the work of two ad agencies. Lexus' current line includes an array of SUVs that range from the sub-$40,000 NX to the LX 600, which will set you back almost $94,000. That model is an upgraded version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, a notoriously reliable SUV that went through several major design changes before being revived for North American markets in 2024. Toyota hasn't saved all its fancier vehicles for Lexus dealers, though. Here are some Toyotas that could pass for Lexus models with nothing more than a quick change of badging.
The Crown could be badged as a Lexus
Toyota bills the Crown sedan as "the edgy side of sophistication," and it's hard to argue with the automotive giant's marketing team. The 2025 Crown is available with either a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder hybrid engine or Toyota's MAX 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid powerplant. Buyers can choose from an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission or a direct-shift six-speed automatic. All Crown models come with standard all-wheel drive, and the hybrid powertrains deliver as much as 41 miles per gallon of fuel economy.
It comes in three trim levels: XLE, Limited, and Platinum, and there are some high-tech and luxurious touches that could easily earn the Crown a Lexus badge. All three versions have power-folding heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals and blind spot warning indicators, and Limited and Platinum version Crowns come with a massive panoramic fixed-glass roof with a power sunshade.
Crown Platinum models have a power rear trunk lid with a kick-sensor for easy hands-full loading and unloading, and all three versions have High Solar-Energy Absorbing (HSEA) glass and noise-reducing acoustic glass panels in the windshield and driver and passenger's side windows for increased cabin comfort. Seat heaters are standard all around, and the 12.3-inch customizable digital gauge cluster brings all the important information front and center. There's also a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and Platinum and Limited models get an 11-speaker JBL sound system attached.
The Crown Signia is an SUV with similar features
The Crown Signia is Toyota's crossover version of the Crown and brings to the roadway many of the same amenities as its sedan cousin. The standard 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain is the only option, which produces 240 horsepower in the Crown Signia. Toyota's fuel efficiency estimate for the Crown Signia is a little lower than the sedan's at 38 combined miles per gallon, thanks to the crossover's 4,275-pound curb weight. Toyota opted to leave Signia badging off of the model in what might be a move to establish the Crown as its own brand between Toyota and Lexus.
SlashGear took a detailed overview of the 2025 Crown Signia last year, noting the 12.3-inch digital dashboard and infotainment screens, wireless phone charging capability, and five USB ports. Upgrading from XLE to Limited trim gets you the panoramic roof, leather seats, and the 11-speaker JBL audio system. Both trims come with a power hands-free rear liftgate, and you can add a 4G LTE Wi-fi hotspot to keep the whole family entertained on long rides.