The Unexpectedly Luxurious Toyota Models That Could Rival Cars From Lexus

Toyota and the Volkswagen Group are the unquestioned leaders among the world's automakers, with more than 300 billion dollars in revenue through May of this year, according to Statista. Toyota has been the world's best-seller in terms of volume for the past ten years and moved more than 6.6 million vehicles through this September. That includes the luxury Lexus line, which Toyota launched in 1989 with the LS 400 and ES 250.

The name was chosen to evoke quality and sophistication, and the logo was the work of two ad agencies. Lexus' current line includes an array of SUVs that range from the sub-$40,000 NX to the LX 600, which will set you back almost $94,000. That model is an upgraded version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, a notoriously reliable SUV that went through several major design changes before being revived for North American markets in 2024. Toyota hasn't saved all its fancier vehicles for Lexus dealers, though. Here are some Toyotas that could pass for Lexus models with nothing more than a quick change of badging.