5 Seriously Cool V8-Powered Motorcycles

There is a tremendous array of variety in form and function among the motorcycles currently on the road. At the small and simple end of the scale are scooter-like bikes such as the Honda Super Cub, and sitting fairly in the mainstream is Harley-Davidson, which has used a collection of mostly one-and two-cylinder engines on its motorcycles. Many current high-performance sport bikes use four-cylinder engines to achieve remarkable speeds, but that's by no means the upper limit when it comes to motorcycle engines.

Advertisement

V8 engines, with two banks of four cylinders placed at an angle to each other, have long been at the heart of muscle cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, but it might surprise you to know how long V8s have been used in motorcycles. Forward-thinking and performance-minded iconoclasts have been putting V8 engines in motorcycles for more than a century, and their creations are among the most interesting two-wheeled vehicles ever built. We've taken a slow ride through motorcycle history to dig up what we think are the coolest V8-powered motorcycles ever made. These five were selected for their designs, historical significance, and pure bone-thudding performance.