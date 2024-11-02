4 Of The Slowest Corvettes With The Least Horsepower

When the first Corvettes were unveiled for the 1953 model year, they. were saddled with Chevy's Blue Flame inline six-cylinder engine that put out just 150 horsepower. For that year and the next, Corvettes moved about as well as pre-Golden Ticket Grandpa Joe from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." When Motor Trend tested the debut model, it took 11.5 seconds to amble from 0-60 miles per hour and topped out at a couple ticks past 105 miles per hour.

That 0-60 sprint would have the original 'Vette lagging a tiny bit behind Chevy's minivans from the early 1990s, although you'd look a lot cooler in a vintage Corvette than you would in a 1992 Lumina APV. Despite their unquestionably un-'Vette-like performance, examples from that first year in particular are precious for their timeless appeal and historical significance. Hagerty values a 1953 Corvette in good condition at $178,000 and the 1954 model at a more accessible but still steep $58,000.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY 2.0]