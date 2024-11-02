The Coolest VW Models North America Never Got

Ferdinand Porsche had no idea that he was about to completely revolutionize the automotive industry after launching the Volkswagen Type 1, or as we all know it, the Beetle. With most of Germany getting a set of wheels after the war and spurred on by the immediate success of the rear-engined car for the people, Volkswagen would begin development of new vehicles and eventually would also start a highly successful global expansion, as well as a whole catalog of super successful models.

Volkswagen of America first started operations in 1955, and to this day, it remains one of the most popular automakers on the continent. In most cases, VW's American and European lineup match up pretty closely, but North America also gets a few exclusive models intended for those market-specific buyer tastes and needs.

While the U.S. and Canada have received a good majority of the most popular VW models, some unfortunately never left their home markets. Whether it was due to market differences, or because it simply wouldn't make sense to sell such a car in North America, there are some VW models that the U.S. and Canada unfortunately never got.