10 Bizarre Diesel-Powered Cars Everyone Forgot About

In the late 1800s, Rudolf Diesel invented a namesake internal combustion engine that used compression rather than sparks to realize the internal combustion process. The diesel engine would change the automotive landscape significantly, as it became the de facto powertrain for larger, mostly commercial vehicles. This happened because of its versatile torque band and, thus, better capability for hauling large loads. Smaller diesel engines can also be found in some construction and agricultural vehicles.

Eventually, global automakers started putting diesel engines in regular cars, making use of another really important benefit of diesel engines: fuel economy. In the European market, this peaked in the 2000s, when just about every car on the market was powered by a diesel engine, fueling (pardon the pun) the belief that diesel is the fuel of the future. Of course, we know how that turned out.

Passats and other larger family cars were fairly well-suited to a diesel engine, but that wasn't the extent of it. Some of the smallest cars on the market were also offered with a diesel engine, where such a powertrain didn't belong. This resulted in some bizarre vehicles that few seem to remember.